SWAP SHOP MONDAY 8/21

1. Looking for rental property in Northampton County Virginia

434 426 8072

2. fresh figs $4.00 a quart in a basket local honey $12.00 a lb. Onancock call 757-787 8605

3. 2017 Carolina Skiff, 23 DLV, 2017 150 Suzuki four stroke, 2017 venture tandon alum.trailer 235 hours Complete console & seat cover Full boat cover Text for pictures Asking $36,500 Call Brian 757-710-8019

4. china cabinet with wood finish $40; sectional sofa $40; set of glass top tables: 2 end tables and 1 coffee table $40 757-665-4010.

5. will remove junk anytime 757-694-5606

6.TRAIN SET HAWTHORNE VILLATE; COBRA CAM 89 CB RADIO; BEER SIGNS AND MUGS GOOD FOR MAN CAVE 757-414-0429

7. LF A SMALL, RELIABLE VEHICLE 757-709-4287

8. MICROWAVE OVER THE RANGE.. ELECT. RANGE LIKE NEW; 22 CU FT OVER AND UNDER REFRIGERATOR..785-706-3662

9. GRANDFATHER CLOCK BY RIDGEWAY JUST SERVICED MAHOGANY…$250 LOCATED IN BELLE HAVEN 757-442-2203

10. LF OYSTER LICENSE.. 804-436-7350

11. LF FREE BULL DOG OR BULL DOG PUPPY 607-6112

12. 2005 Jeep Wrangler X Sport

4.0L, V6, Manual, 2DR.

Blue exterior with Bestop tan canvas rag top.

Blue and white seat covers.

Bike rack.

95,800. miles. $10,500.

757-635-9949. Jane.

13. 2008 Ford Edge SEL-FWD

.5L/V6 engine.

White exterior/Camel leather interior. Premium package, keypad entry, Sunroof.

187,000 miles, One owner. Very good condition. $3,975.

757-635-9949. Jane.

14. LF A CUTTING DECK FOR AN OLDER WHEEL HORSE TRACTOR..WILL PAY CASH.. 607-282-0280