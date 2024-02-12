SWAP SHOP MONDAY

Barca Lounger for free.

It’s a smaller darker blue leather recliner with headrest in good condition. Just needs picking up in Pungoteague area. Call or text for more information (757)710-0108 Pine corner cupboard. You pick up. 302-545-9813 Hutch 50 propane fireplace $150 DeWalt scroll saw $200 757-678-6465 Looking to buy or have donated any form of old or no longer needed gunpowder for use of Shore junior rifle team. Will pick up. Call or text 757 607 6326. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] . Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. NEW POWER RECLINER $700 757-894-1771 Fresh local brussells sprouts… 694-1398 2004 chevy blazer extreme.. spoiler on front… $1800…1996 chevy s 10 ext cab.. replaced rear axle.. $1800 757-919-0001. Complete set of router bits all carbide $100.. … another set of router bits for raised panel doors… $100. complete of lathe wood chissels new $1000 894-0823 Lf work truck full size 302-519-1311 LF 15inch tires..757-350-0559 757-710=5238 20 ft 9 ton 3 axle trailer.. heavy duty.. $3500 full size couch and lazy boy recliner that match… good condition clean, sage green.. $150 or $75 each piece..has a 2 bdroom apartment in Onancock.. $700 month… water and elect share… no pets no smoking…757-709-8387 text or call will send pix…

14. 3 window air conditioners for sales 757-609-7071

15. NEW mobile home furnace… $1200.. new $1700 757-990-2269

16. 3 commercial clothes racks..cast aluminum wheels…785-706-3662

17. Stone and brick paver for landscaping 5 14 inch RV tires $20 each… 410430-7552

18. Phillips 55 inch tv $175 needs remote 694-1046

19. New electric heater..$35.. in box.. 757-894-3868

20. LF AN ELECTRIC CLOTHES DRYER. ALSO LF A MERIT POWER WHEEL CHAIR WITH THE CHARGER. NEED IT FOR PARTS. CALL 757-693-0720

21. Big tv cabinet… antique vanity… bar set with two stools and other accessories…. 757-894-2045

22. LF someone to replace a kitchen sink faucet… near food lion Cape Charles 757-695-1811