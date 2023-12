SWAP SHOP MONDAY

1. 302 430 4645

Used Stihl leaf blower and 2 gallon gas can. $30.00

Used golf balls / $1.00 each. All brands.

2. 757 678 2189

Selling a Revolv Propane Furnace. Was bought brand new in 2017. Works great, we just use another source of heat now. Asking $500

3. I have a Trolling Motor.Never been used.It’s saltwater ready.Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transmon mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

4. 4 chairs wood, round table wood pedestal with tile top $60.00 obo

24000 BTU window air conditioner with remote works good $75.00 obo 757-336-3377

5. Thomas Kincaid tree ornaments figures of Santa and others $10.00 ea or 3for $25

Gene 757-336-3377 Chincoteague

6. 757 894 9230

1.KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER REALLY NICE WITH BAGS.$100/OBO

2.NEW 12,000 WATT GENERATOR,ELECTRIC START $675/OBO

3.410 SINGLE SHOT BOLT ACTION SHOTGUN$175/OBO

7.757- 710 -1153

D R TRIMMER

8. 2010 JEEP PATRIOT 4WD $6000 READY TO GO.. 894-3817

9. NEW PAIR OF HEY DUDE SHOES SIZE 11..BRAND NEW $50 PAID $60 757-387-0491

10. REFRIGERATOR BLACK $250 678-3619

11. 4 JEEP TIRES 245 75 17 $500 200 MIS… MAZDA PICKUP 143K MILES. EXT CAB V6 2 TRUCK BODIES 1 S 10 AND F 150.. TOOL BOXES.. SLIDE IN..$300 894-5713 .

12. HD 20 FR DUAL AXLE TRAILE $1400 0B0 .607 437-4782

13. SEASONED FIRE WOOD RED OAK WHITE OAK CHERRY AND MAPLE $175 TRUCK LOAD…10 PA SPEAKERS FROM 500 TO 800 WATTS… PEAVY, FENDER, BARRINGER.. POWERFUL.. INDOOR OUTDOOR.. $500 FOR ALL..

2 $50 GIFT CERTIFICATES FOR RED LOBSTER..$75..757-710-1490

14. LF A MANDOLIN.. CAN NEED REPAIR.. 442-7889

15. SOLID OAK COFFEE TABLE WITH DRAWERS AND LIFT TOP AND TWO MATCHING END TABLES… 315 240-6899

16 FREE BULLDOG..607-6112

17. EGGS… BROWN EGGS 30 FOR $10 18 FOR $6 12 FOR $4 894-9719

18. ROYAL MAIL DINNERWARE SET SET FOR 8 SERVERS PLATTERS BOWLS..COMPLETE SET $40..DOLLS..50 DOLLS 1910 TO EARLY 2000S..$150

ASHTON DRAKE BEARS..BOYS WILL BE BEARS.. 5 OF THEM $100..IN BOXES..

IN PAINTER… 631-774-3739,