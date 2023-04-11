1. 1757 710 9576 LF the man who carts away old appliances.

2. F/S 2002 ISUZU RODEO 3,2 V6 RUNS AND DRIVES NEED COOLANT TUBE UNDER MANIFOLD 202000 MILES 850.OO CAN SEND PICS 609 780 4960

3.Looking for someone near Princess Anne to cut my grass, every 2 weeks please

Serious inquiries call 410 621 5233

4. 16 foot Dual Axle Trailer with Gater Lifts on Tailgate

757 442 7183

5.Looking to purchase a 60/40 seat for a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup

443 783 4070

6. Moto g stylus 5 g for Total wireless and case w/ screen protector. Everything brand new still in package never opened. $175 757 607 6340

7. Honda GX390 horizontal rope start engine with 1′ x 2 5/8″ keyed crankshaft. Starts and runs fine. Near Cape Charles. $220

757 695 0294

8. 2000 toyota 4 runner runs and drives great $4500 443 523 5741

9. Horse Manure 4-sale

No Shoveling

Bobcat Load $20 or 3 Load’s for $50

call for appt.

Atlantic Va. 757-824-4555

10-. Almost brand new i pad. 375$ comes with case. Text me at 757-709-5236

11. Available for all your Pressure Washing and Lawn Care needs. Call Mitch On TheW 757

709 0712

12.Family of five with a one year-old, eight year-old, and twelve year-old are seeking help as they will be homeless as of tomorrow. Family is seeking emergency housing and financial support. If you can help, please contact Markeia Brisco (757) 990-1996.

13. Asparagus 350-5036

14. 55 plastic b arrels $5ea… propane tanks $20 ea… shop vac $25 410-968-2045

15. LF BURN BARREL… 442-2023

16. LF A SEEMSTRESS TO HELP ALTAR A DRESS… 694-5660

17. WALK BEHIND TROY BILT LAWN MOWER 33 INCHES..$400 EXC RUNS GREAT 1/2 GOULDS WATERPUMP.$150…HOT TUB $1000 757-894-8118

18. EXERCISE BIKE.. CONTROLS.. BACKREST $75…ANIMAL CAGES FOR A CAT OR SMALL DOG.. $10 EA..757-990-5262

19. QUAY MOTORCYCLE ON AND OFF ROAD 200 CC GC… $1800…LESS THAN 400 MIS…WILL TRADE FOR ZERO TURN …894-5713

20. 3 LADDERS 7 AND 8 FT TALL $10 EACH 3 FOR $35 894-0823

21. 2022 HONDA RUCKUS WITH $800 MILES..PAID $4400 TAKE $2200..757-894-8518