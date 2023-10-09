Swap Shop items from Monday, October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023
1.For Sale 2 brand new 8000 btu energy efficient window air conditioners. Still n the boxes. $200 each.. For Sale large band saw $150obo. Call anytime 757-710-8606

3. 757-710-5238 LARGE LOCK BOX ON WHEELS..JOHN DEERE $300. PUSH MOWER SELF PROPELLED $125…HD TRAILER 3 AXLES FOR LARGE EQUIP.. WAS $3200… NOW $2700 CASH…HAS SLIDING RAMPS..

4. .Looking for a 1960s to 1970s very good condition men’s 26″ single speed bicycle. Would also consider reproduction style bike of that era. Text or call 757-710-6779
5.Large amount of Halloween decorations for inside or outside. We have too much for someone else to enjoy. Best offer. 757-710-5150

6.f/s. 1. 25 gallon square fish tank in good condition don’t use it clean and ready to go $100.00 obo can send pics, outside 6 piece table and chairs $100,00 obo , 6 burner grill with cover 2yrs old in excellent condition$150 obo can send pics of everything 609-780-4960

7.LF 4L60 transmission for a 1996 GMC p/u 757-709-2578

8..3 3/4 hp. mower engine $50, Savage bolt action .22 magnum rifle w/scope $375 757-894-4949

9. FRIGIDAIRE REFRIG TOP AND BOTTOM… PLUGGED IN RUNNING
$150 757-710-2231

10. COMPUTER DESK WITH 3 DRAWER ATTACHMENTS $60..785-706-3662

11. LF ONE OR TWO BEDROOM FOR RENT…IN NORFOLK.. LF A CAR 757-609-7771

12. HUGE CHESTNUT TREE WITH LOTS OF NUTS.. FOR SALE… 999-8241..$5 QT OR $2.50

