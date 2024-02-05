SWAP SHOP MONDAY 2-5

1. 2005 GMC Sierra 1500. Z71 Off Road Towing Package. Leer Camper Shell with bed rug carpet. Cloth interior. Very well maintained. Auto folding mirrors. Only 157,000 miles. Car fax and title in hand. Cash only. Pictures upon request. $14,500. 804 314 0672 2. Looking to buy a 8foot or 10 foot hydraulic operated disc harrow..doesn’t matter if it needs some work..thanks call 410 430 7128 3. ITHACA MAG 10 GAUGE SUPREME.NIB NEVER FIRED,VERY RARE AUTOMATIC,OUTSTANDING WOOD AND METAL.$5000/OBO J.C.HIGGINS MADE BY RANGER/L.C.SMITH,VERY NICE 410 DOUBLE BARREL,LIGHT WEIGHT. WINCHESTER MODEL 1890 CHAMBERED FOR 22 LONG.MADE IN 1903.OUTSTANDING. $1650/OBO 757-894-9230 4.Free seasoned cedar fire wood 757-894-9719 located in New Church you haul 5. 2008 Dodge Charger RT V8 Hemi ..white with black interior GC…2006 Mazda 4 dr sedan for parts..2012 Ford Escape sport utility call 757-824-4772 6. Gas Fireplace logs and everything included for a gas fireplace $50, 6 hp Johnson motor $50 757-442-3540. 7. LF good used car 757-894-2176 8. LF A good car mid sized or smaller with working heat and ac in good condition 757-894-2176 9. Remote control bath tub lift $275 3 pc basset lighted entertainment center $400 442-3306 10. lf a Yorkie or Chichuahua 824-5863 ask for Barbara 11. LF 25 ft of snow fencing… 710-8893 12. John Deere la-105-la145…three parts for a John Deere lawn tractor for the hood including lights 757-894-3196 13. 2011 BMW 328 i X DRIVE lots of new parts gc $10,000 757-709-2459 14. Dehumidifier … clean.. works perfect $125 obo Couch and love seat gc $600… lift recliner blue..ln $300.. 443-880-1331 15. 2 electric heaters..757-919-0098… 16. scrap metal free. in Tempranceville 694-5150 17. Working 1/4 ich router bits $100..set of bits for raised panel doors.. $100…. 8 lathe chissels new.. $100 894-0823 18.L/f late model cars and trucks running or not reasonably price send pics and price will condiser cars sitting in yard 609 780 4960 19. lf someone who might have floor finishing sanders and buffers 757-710 5324 20. 710-3767.. moving.. house furniture… bedroom suits. .. and plenty of things..