1. Fresh summer hay – clean/dry 50lb bales, available in Bloxom for pickup, we purchased too many.

7 dollars a bale. We have approx 30-35 available call 757-665-4331 with questions or pickup information. 1757 665 4331

2. I have for sale a Frigidaire dryer in good shape. Does have some blemishes and handle is broken but pulls open with cord attached. No it’s not new but gets job done . Asking $75 obo can send pictures if needed. Please call/text 757-990-1305. Thank you.

3. 678-3230 LF A HOUSE TO RENT 3 BDRMS

4. LF SOMEONE WHO HAS A STUMP GRINDER… 757-694-1236

5. AIR FRYER…$175…757-709-0519

6. 250 GAL USED HEATING OIL TANK $50…WILL DELIVER 443-462-7166

7. 07 BTX HONDA 1300 CLEAN AND READY TO GO..FULLY LOADED ACCESSORIES $4500 .. 10 FOOT TRAILER WITH SIDE BOARDS CLEAR TITLE…hYSQUEVARA ZERO TURN WITH NEW SPINDLES $3300….894-5713 ..

8. Looking for several sheets of metal roofing or siding. Color does not matter. Call or text 757-710-5943.

9. MATERIAL.. USED TO MAKE QUILTS FREE 787-3280

10. MOUNTAIN BIKE.. $50…709-1562

11. 678-5360 CHAIR THAT PULLS OUT INTO A SMALL BED… HOSPITAL CHAIR TYPE $10..