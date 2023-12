Swap Shop items from Monday, December 4, 2023

1. I have a Trolling Motor.Never been used.It’s saltwater ready.Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transmon mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

2. 757 709 5528

Looking for a Windows desk top computer with Microsoft 365 programs (Word excel etc).

3. roughly 40 vcr tapes some still in seal $50 about 3 doz decoys for hunting $50 have odds and ends for sale 757 666 8622

4. Used golf balls / $1.00 each. Please leave message if interested or “E” mail me at [email protected] 302 430 4645

5. 757-824-5071 lawn mower parts…

6.. free dog 607-6112

7. 1951 bed for a dodge pickup… 757-710-4365

8. LF WORK TRUCK CHEAP AS POSSIBLE.. OR A CAR… WILL REPAIR..302-519-1311.

9. 26 INCH LADIES BIKE.. BEACH CRUZER.. GOOD TIRES $20..757-894-0823

10. 42 INCH CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 15.5 HP RUNS GREAT $400; 2010 FORD F150 RUNS GOOD NEEDS MANIFOLD WORK…$6000 FIRM: LF SCRAP METAL AND JUNK.. WILL PICK UP FOR FREE… 757-678-2566

11. SHEETROCK TOOLS $30; FOLDING TABLE $25; WIZARD OF OZ COLLECTION $75… 757-414-0429

12. LF A RELIABLE CAR 757-709-4287

13. 410 430 0476

Items Several vintage/rare Snap On tools dating from late 20’s to early 30’s for sale.

Wright 8400 1″ drive ratchet, 30″ long $30 obo

Antique Prentiss No. 92 vise in good working condition.

Call for more details.Can send pics upon request.

14. LARGE QUANITY OF ARCHERY SUP[PLIES.. TOOLS, STRINGS. ARROWS AND FEATHERS $50 665-4932

15. RIDING TOY CAR.. $75… CORN HOLE GAME NEW IN BOX..$150.. VANITY SET FOR A YOUNG PERSON $150 443-880-1331

16. GOLDS GYM EXERCISE BICYCLE $45.. 894-8118.

17. 4 MICHELIN TIRES MOUNTED ON JEEP CHEROKEE RIMS.245=-75-17 $500 ALL MOUNTED AND BALANCE.. 2019 ON OFF ROAD DIRT BIKE.. TAGGED AND READY TO GO… ELECT START.. LESS THAN 400 MILES… WILL TRADE FOR SHOTGUN…894-5713

18. HONDA GENERATOR EMS 4000 $50 NEEDS BATTERY..RUNS WELL…GOLDEN AGE OF THE CIRCUS STIFE COLLECTIBLES..LIKE NEW.. 2 BEARS $125..BENGAL TIGER IN A CIRCUS CART CAGE $90 .. $175 BOTH.. CASE OF GLASS CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS..FINIAL SHAPED..IN QUILTED CASE $35… IN pAINTER 631-774-3739

19. CHEST OF DRAWERS.. $30… 709-3197

20. ANTIQUE COPPER SHIPS LANTERN.$500. ORIGINAL WORKINGS.. NEWSPAPER BOY’S WAGON.. $250..757-442-7452