MONDAY DECEMBER 7
1. There will be FREE office chairs behind the Weichert Mason-Davis Building, off King st., in the town of Onancock after 12pm tomorrow 12/8/20. First come, first serve. If you have any questions please dial 757-787-1010 or email agent@mason-davis.com. Thank you!!
2. 410-430-7128 free…used bricks from old chimney…located in Accomac…
3. Greenbush trailer, 2 bedroom, bath, central air, propane heat,
$650 deposit, $650 month rent,
Text 203.231.4632
4. Looking for someone to do roof repair in Exmore 757 672 6433
5. DODGE CARAVAN VAN 07 FREE CLOTHES AND TOOLS TO SELL 894-1521
6. CHICKENS $5 EGGS $3 DOZ.. NEW FLIP PHONE $50 757-387-2008
7. LF HAY FOR GOATS….757-350-1646
8. Looking to buy AK-47 Ar-15 any pistols and shotguns also looking for any 5.56 and 9mm ammo 678-2254
9. 9 piece dining room set all wood
Dining table with 6 chairs and table leaf (chairs need some work)
China cabinet
Side board (buffet)
best offer 824-3789
10. 894-0196 have 2 shotguns 12 guauge willing trade either for a deer rifle
11. 1995 CONVERDION VAn $4000 2001 SILVERADO 1500 $4000 777-2506
12. 275 GAL OIL TANK WITH STAND $150—709-0864
13. SALT TREATED LUMBER… LF JUNK APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METAL 678-2566
14. 50 inch Vizio HD tv. Comes with remote and hdmi cable.
Great condition
$50 firm
Call 757 693 2093
15.2007 MAZDA 3 V6 AUTO LOADED NEW PARTS READY TO GO $4000 FIRM 1999 B 3000 PICKUP $3000 CASH FIRM 443-735-6078
16. 97 GEO METRO EXC.. NEW CLUTCH.. $200 787-8340
17. STEP EXERCISE MACHINE 110..$200.. BLACK AND DECKER ONE INCH DRILL AND STAND $150..10 INCH DELTA CABINET SAW WITH EXTENSIONS $1300 ..442-5908