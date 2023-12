SWAP SHOP MONDAY 12-11

1. 302 430 3534 Items Duck decoy table lamps (2) / 2.75″ thick black walnut base. $50.00 each

2. LF A MERIT POWER WHEEL CHAIR FOR PARTS. PLEASE CHEAP AS POSSIBLE OR FREE. 757-693-0720

3. USED TRUCK CHEAP AS POSSIBLE.. COULD NEED WORK… 302-519-1311

4, BAGS OF LEAVES AND PINE NEEDLES FREE..LF WOOD OR METAL CABINETS… LF GRILLS THAT WERE USED AS SHELVES IN OLD REFRIGERATORS…. 757-787-7542

5. LF A WORKING TYPEWRITER WITH CASE… 757-710-0624

6. FOR SALE 12 8 FT CHRISTMAS TREE … 665-6306

7. 2011 HIBDA UBTERSTATE VT 1300 4500 MILES $7500.. CAN TEXT PICTURES..757-710-2385

8. Looking for a reasonably priced lot suitable for a singlewide mobile home, preferably in Accomack County.

9. For sale, 1994 Seadoo jet ski 3 seater and needs work. TITLED and a trailer with no title. New wiring and lights.

$650 OBO will separate. Call or text. Parksley area. 757-232-3612

10. 89 F 150 5 SPEED PICKUP $1200…757-894-2691

11. 2 DRESSERS FREE… 3 BY 3 AND 2 BY 2 757 319-6085

12. TABLE TOPS.. BLACK FORMICA 11 36 BY 36 8 30 VY 24 NO BASES..SOME GLASS $200…757-710-5451

13. $25 DRESSER DRAWERS.. 757-709-3197

14. LF CB BASE STATION OR HAM RADIO… 894-9156

15. LF WOOD CHIPPER EITHER ELECTO OR GAS…757-694-7898

16. JUMP BOX.. ACCESSORIES $60 AIR FRYER $75 678 6089

17. 2019 ON OFF ROAD MOTORCYCLE $1600 LESS THAN 400 MILES..GC.. LOTS OF ACCESSORIES… 2 EDEN PURE HEATERS $160..2 ROUND KEROSENE HEATERS $100..2 TRUCK BODIES.. ONE 2S 10 ONE F150..894-5713

18.BAD BOY ZERO TURN LAWN MOWER 95 HRS KAWASAKI ENGINE 54..710-1897 $4200.

19. BAR SET WITH 2 STOOLS AND ACCESSORIES.. TV CABINET.. VANITY WITH 3 MIRRORS AND 2 DRAWERS… 757-894-2045

20. CRAFTSMAN 15 INCH DRILL PRESS $150 DEWALT SCROLL SAW $125.. 757-678-6465