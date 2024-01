SWAP SHOP MONDAY 1-15

1. Approximately 400 Vinyl records of music from the Seventies all in good condition. Best offer.757 387 9115

2. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo: “E” mail me at [email protected]. Used golf balls $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full.

Hand held clay bird launchers. (1) right hand (1) left hand. $30.00 each. 302 430 4645

3. 709-8480 LF UTILITY TRAILER 8 BY 12 OR 14…

4. SECTIONAL SOFA LIKE NEW $200… TABLE SET W 4 CH LN $75.757-602-5356

5. REFRIGERATOR $200 BLACK IN CLOLR 678-3619

6. LV BREAST PUMP.. NEW ALL COMPONENTS $200..757-280-6956

7. WORK BENCH.. HAND BUILT MOBILE..$50.. RANDOM HORSE ITEMS..BLANKETS, SADDLE STAND AND OTHER ACCESSORIES… GREAT PRICE LF FOR BROKEN STIHL EQUIP… 442-2465

8. F A MERIT POWER WHEEL CHAIR FOR PARTS AND POWER CHARGER. CALL 757-693-0720

9. LF AN ELECTRIC DRYER IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

10. 2 OYSTER ROAST TIX FOR ESCC 1/26 787-2534 REASONABLE PRICE..

11. FIREWOOD LEFT… RED AND WHITE OAK MAPLE AND CHERRY $150-$250 SEASONED..GOOD FOR FIREPLACE.. CHAIN SAW 20 INCH 450 RANCHER $300,

KITCHEN HUTCH PINE..LIGHTED TOP STORAGE $125..757-710-1490

12. LF A WASHER..AT A REASONABLE PRICE 678-6807

13. JOHN DEERE 1010 WITH DISCS , BUSH HOG AND SCRAPE $3500 410-845-1478

14. LF ELECT STOVE.. 2010 CHEVY MALIBU 757-350-9849

15. V6 FORD ENGINE 302 AUTO TRANSMISSION AND 2 MUFFLERS 816-400-3923 IN EXMORE AREA.

16. 30 brown eggs $10

Large roosters $15

Large Peking male ducks $10

Located in New Church

757-894-9719