SWAP SHOP MONDAY 0CTOBER 19, 2026

1.Looking for 1″×4″ boards. 757 694 1398

2.FS a large collection of unwrapped “Garbage Pail Kids” Trading cards (1986-1988?) in excellent to very good condition stored in foot long white cardboard boxes as well as “Garbage Pail Kids” original wrappers from various series in excellent condition The entire contents of the collection. ALL will be sold together (no cherry picking) will negotiate a fair offer Text me at 757-710-4134 or call and leave a voice mail and serious enquires only

3.LF USED HITCHABLE LAWN MOWER CART FOR YARD WORK FAIR PRICE. WILL PAY 40.00 TO 125.00 A USED SMALL VANTAGE SLED WILL PAY 20.00 TO 35.00. looking to purchase exercise machine called the Air walker or a ski machine fair priced please. 757 387 7575 Text and photos for a return call please

4.FS Roy-Bilt pressure washer 2800PSI. New hose with 5 tips. Recently serviced $175.00 443 783 3253

5.FS FLUKE MODEL 77 MULTIMETER. WORKS AS IT SHOULD. BRAND NEW LEADS AND NEW BATTERY. USED DAILY, JUST UPGRADED TO NEWER MODEL $150 OBO 757 710 8146

6.3 BN PAIRS OF HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HONDA CRV $75 A PAIR 948 253 7104

7.LF AN APARTMENT OR MOBILE HOME TO RENT 757 710 3767

8.FS BN GAS MOBILE HOME FURNACE $1,200 757 990 2269

9. FS 5 PIECE DINETTE SET 3 PIECE DINING ROOM SET 757 710 2698

10.FS NEW MERCURY 6 HP OUTBOARD $1,500 2021 ENCLOSED TRAILE, 8 X 20, , BACK RAMP SIDE DOOR $7,500 631 774 3739 IN PAINTER

11. FIREPLACE INSERT PELLET STOVE, AND A BAG OF PELLETS 757 709 9502

12.FS 2 BREAKER BOXES $50 EACH 757 894 3742

13.FS 2009 GMC ACADIA SUV. LF SMALL PICKUP OR SMALL CAR 410 422 8973