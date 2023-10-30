SWAP SHOP MON 10-30

1. Two bed skirts from Pottery Barn, twin size, white, with children’s toy patterns throughout. Open packages but never used. $ 20 for both.

1 757 787 7351

2. 21 Fishing Rods…14 Reels…1 Scotty Down Rigger…Poles up to 14ft…Some need work, some ready to go….$200 for Everything

Baby Lock Embroidery/Sewing Machine….Great Condition…150 Spools of Thread…Rolls of stabilizer, pedals, needles, 16 disks with designs, & USB Adapter etc…..$500 443 359 9444

3. Like new queen size boxspring(in plastic) and headboard/footboard(has 2 drawers installed ) with frame and accessories. Location is Princess Anne, MD. Asking $280 for all. Call 410-621-5233

5. Seasoned fire wood delivered 443 523 5741

6. LF work, available all weekends &’ any weekday after 5. from landscaping, furniture moving, crossbase/ attic work, vehicle detail, gutter cleaning, brush push back. call me &’ i’ll make it happen. 757-709-5219

7.I would like to know if someone has a wheel chair for sale please call 757 665 4862

8. LG Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer

Dark Red VGC $300 for the set

Recliner Blue $45 Ok condition

Couch Med Oak frame 6 cushins tan cream olive

mixed design $75 VGC

Call 757 824 4555 leave message

9. I have for sale a 60 inch Samsung Smart TV and Glass Stand for $300.00 (757)789-5287

10. utility shed barn 12 by 16 new 3 mos ago..wired paid $5500 led lights..$3500.. can get it moved..757-894-0823

11. SET OF FACTORY RIMS OFF OF A 2002 TOYOTA TUNDRA TIRES AND RIMS $100 245-70-16..757-746-2435

12. NEW OLD STOCK COORS BEER SIGN.. 1987 COMES WITH ORIGINAL CHAIN..$25 WILL SEND PIX 694-5660

13. COLLECTIONS OF PLATES, DOLLS , TEA POTS… ANTIQUES.. TABLES AND DESKS…PRICED TO SELL 631-774-3739

14. TIRES AND RIMS OFF OF A 2000 FORD EXPEITION.. STACK OF BRICKS..

757-505-6783

15. 1999 FORD CROWN VIC.. EXC.. ROAD READY 894-7003 ASKING $2500

16. LF 6 TRUCK TIRES 235-85-16..710-6176

17. 2 COUCHES..1 ALMOST NEW $100 PERFECT ANOTHER FOR $50..757-709-8387

18. LF 36-34 JEANS… NEEDS FOR DONATION..993-0525

19. HOUSE IN PARKSLEY 1000 SQ FT.. LOOKING IT TO GET DEMOED..710-1009

20. BENCH TOP WOOD WORKING LATHE NEW MOTOR 8 CUTTING TOOLS.. $50

894-8118

21. BOYS BICYCLE VGC..APT. SIZE VAC CLEANER.. $65 FOR BOTH 678-3225

22. VANITY WITH 2 SMALL AND 1 LG MIRROR BAR SET WITH TWO STOOLS AND ACCESSORIES AND A CAR WASHING MACHINE.. 757-894-2045

23. 2022 ATV.. 4WD AUTO TRANS… SIDE BY SIDE CAMO DUMP BODY AND WINCH ONLY 7 MILES ON IT LN.. $7500…607-437-4782