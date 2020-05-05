TUESDAY SWAP SHOP

1. L/f out side patio furntiure table and chairs or sofa and chair set for out doors reasonably price 609-780-4960

2. I have a 2011 GTI 155 Limited Sea Doo jet ski with trailer; garage kept asking $6,000.00. My phone is 757-710-8825

3. 1.1994 chevy Silverado 4 x 4 regular,everything works great and runs great.New front drive wheel drive shafts last fall,transmission rebuilt 15k ago,new stainless muffler in February 2020,inspected thru 12/20.asking $2250.00

2.Remington 887 super magnum pump 12 ga 3 1/2 inch,shadowgrass camo $325.00/obo

3.Very rare antique Stickley style library magazine stand. $325.00/obo 894 9230

4. looking for parts for a 2001 isuzu rodeo need hood and grill / head light and front bumper will buy whole truck if price is right call leave message.

710 7125

5. H masks $7 each.. new.. sewn.. 2 teen boy 1 teen girl 2 adults man or womaN 3 INFANTS/TOTLERS 757-387-0051

6. LF AIR CONDITIONER.. 709-8118..

7. 694-8324 LF FOR A GIRLS PLAYHOUSE… ALSO A TILLER USED ONCE… BRAND NEW $150 OBO..

8. LF A FREEZER 442-7808–

9. LF FOR A USED MICROWAVE 694-8555…

10. 710-4630 LF A 2 TO 3 BRM HOUSE OR TRAILER FOR RENT..

11… 1980 CHEVY DUMPTRUCK WORKS FINE… $2000 710-7146

12… BAG OF BOYS CLOTHING 14-16 $25 894-7003

13. 2 SOFAS AND A LOVE SET, 2 FLAT SCREEN TVS.. ONE SMART TV.. 3 DVD RECORDERS… 990-5284..

