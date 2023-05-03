1.2014 Towmaster Tow dolly with wench, cables, tire straps, everything, $800. LF patio table for sale. 757-709-0062

2. Rakes & shovels. 757-787-7969

3. Front load washing machine, $300. 757-709-1522

4. Push mower, needs work, $20. Desktop PC, $100. Call 757-709-0923

5. Exercise bike, all kinds of dials and such for exercising, nice comfortable seat with back rest, $25. 2 dog kennels, small, front and inside doors. LF tablet to hold collection of wheat pennies. 757-990-5262

6. Gas weedeater, asking $65, never used. Garden tiller, $60. LF carrying cage for a medium sized cat. 757-787-7542

7. Fixed male Nigerian dwarf goat for sale registered pet home, only! 1-757-710-3192

8. Vending machine for sale, snack. 757-693-2481

9. Boys Batman baby walker, $25. Girls stroller, $15. 757-894-6987

10. Snapper lawn mower, 33 inch cut, brand new 17.5 HP motor, $1,000. Aluminum lightweight ladder, 40 foot, $100. 757-787-7677

11. Stepping ladder, 3 steps, $35. 757-919-0384

12. Really old Willis Jeep for sale, not positive on year. 757-709-5247 for prices

13. Beams, 3×10 and 3×8, 12 feet and 10 feet long, 6 in total, used, in repurposed condition, free to good home. Captain’s chair for a boat, molded plastic, made by Taylor, $100, in new condition. Pedestal stand, $25. 410-491-7337 in Onancock

14. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

15. 1998 Toyota 4 runner, runs and drives great, 266,000 miles, v6, 4×4, $3,900. 1-443-523-5741

16. 1985 Volkswagen Cabriolet/Wolfsburg edition, 5 speed, silver in color, $900. 1-757-710-8868

17. Two bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent located in Atlantic, VA asking $750/month! Serious inquiries can call 757-894-3404 for an application

18. LF outdoor chairs/patio chairs. 757-678-3230

19. Eggs for sale, plenty of em, 12 eggs for $4, 18 eggs $6, 30 eggs for $10. 757-894-9719

20. Started a Shore Youth Golf Club at ESYCC, open to all kids on the Eastern Shore, no money or clubs required, left handed kids needing left handed clubs to be donated, 17 kids. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 4PM-7PM, just show up and look for Coach Paul in the parking lot. 757-710-1800

21. Set of tires and rims, 20 inch chrome with tires. Set of 24 inch rims and tires, black in colors. 757-894-7003

22. 2000 Ford F-350 diesel pickup, 7.3, 4wd, extended cab, 358,000 miles, fair condition, $7,500 OBO. 757-894-7047

23. Multi family yard sale Saturday, May 6 from 8:00 AM until at 15729 Cashville Road, 2 garages full of furniture, tools, kitchen ware, glassware and much more. All proceeds will benefit Sheila Crockett who is battling end stage kidney failure and needs to build a wheelchair ramp.