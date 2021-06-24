1.2 bicycles, beach cruisers with big tires, one boys one girls, new unassembled, $120 for both. 757-442-5009

2. 2 DeWalt drills still in cases, brand new, battery chargers and chords, $50 apiece. 4 propane tanks, $20 for all. Brand new black minifridge, $30. Text 757-990-5849

3. 4 brand new tires, size 245 50R 17, 99 wide, $175 for all four, brand new. 757-387-0859

4. Dining room table, 4 chairs, 7 x 4 foot, 2 leaves, $60 OBO, need to get rid of it. 757-709-5921

5. 1981 EZGO golf cart, 36 volt, 2 chargers, cart in excellent shape for its age, radio, headlights, $1,800 OBO. 757-894-0646 in Mappsville

6. Boys 20 inch Huffy bicycle, used only a couple of times, $50. 757-854-8319

7. Coleman generator, an electric start has wheels 3500. Needs a new carburetor – new one in the box comes with it. Will guarantee it works. $300 OBO. 19ft galvanized boat trailer for 19ft boat. New axel, hubs, springs & tires 7 years ago been sitting. Needs some welding. Can be towed liee it is. No Title $250 OBO Today only. Raymarine C70 color marine GPS/chartplotter. Other accessories can be hooked to it.

Comes with all cables, mount, and GPS antenna. $250 OBO. Serious callers only. Call 757-710-8608 anytime

8. Commercial Grade Sewing Machine w/foot pedal. Portable. Heavy Duty – $125 – Call 757-336-5191

9. Westland Boat Cover w/Attached Motor Cover for Center Console up to 22 ‘5″ – Arctic Silver – New in Box. Cost $450- Asking $250. Call 757-894-1431

10. Looking for 6X10 or 6X12 enclosed utility trailer in good usable condition. Must have drop ramp/door on back and clean title. Will pay cash. 757-710-4586

11. 2018 Polaris 110 four-wheeler, great condition, asking $3,000 OBO. Call or text 757-894-5046

12. Tee shirts, designer, Sean John and others, size 3x and 4x, $10 apiece. 757-919-0001 located in Nassawadox

13. Free lp gas dryer, for repair or scrap. In leemont on the corner of leemont rd. and bayside rd. No phone calls

14. 2 antique glass hurricane lamps. Light by candles, $100. Never been used Red Zebco 33 authentic Z glass action, $30. Porcelain pitcher and basin, small rose design, $40. 757-331-0472

15. 2008 Hyundai Sonata. 4 cylinder, automatic transmission, sunroof, silver blue. Senior citizen owned, garage kept, never in snow. 137,422 miles, very nice condition. $5,300. 757-442-7077 after 9am and before 9pm please.

16. LF 1-2 bedroom long term rental in Accomack County. Pet friendly. 757-894-0029

17. Looking for geese to add to my flock, will buy or trade. 757-710-3192

18. 2001 Honda Odyssey. 178,000 miles. No center seat. Sizable ding on bumper. Very reliable…I’m a snowbird and take it back & forth to Florida. Gets about 24mpg hgwy/16city. $2,500. 757-442-3077

19. FREE – rack for 150 gallon oil tank. Real good condition. 787-3070

20. Car tow dolly in excellent working condition new tires and LED lights $1000, also clear va title 609-780-4960

21. 54 in Husqvarna zero turn runs and cuts good, $1,750 OBO or trade. 757-350-5873

22. LOOKING FOR YELLOW KITTEN. If you have or know of one, please call 757-672-6433

23. Eureka upright vacuum, $20. Color TV, $15. Coffee maker, $10. LF sofa and microwave to be donated. 757-331-2598

24. 7.5″ table jig saw. Table drill press. Central machinery 2.5 HP 12″ planer. 757-894-7175

25. LF 2 – 3 bedroom home ASAP. Call 757-894-9593

