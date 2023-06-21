1.2008 Pontiac Tojan, 152,000 miles, 4 doors. White, with replaced water pump, hoses and ac and heat, asking $4500, call 757-694-8789.

2. Sportscraft air hockey table call 757-710-1753

3. Exercise bike $175 OBO, 757 709 1139

4. King size bed $200, 757 709 0891

5. 1979 Ford 302 engine with new carburetor, 757 894 8188

6. 3 piece front room set $200, 2 AC unites for $50 each, 757 709 4744

7. LF 1997 Chevy v6 block 757 709 2578

8. 14 ft. Coleman canoe $250 757 695 0767

9. LF used car in good condition around $6000 757 695 0767

10. Looking for one to two bedroom apartment need asap!!! 757 854 8609

11. 2-person canoe $500 757 710 2948

12. For Sale:

21 cubic ft upright freezer by Frigidaire cools but does not freeze. Probably easy fix. $150 OBO

Located in Exmore call anytime 757-710-8606

13. Desperately looking for babysitter for a sweet 2 1/2 yr old boy, 7AM-5PM needed for a few weeks area between Painter & Parksley, Please leave a message if I don’t pickup! Thank you 757 710 1093

14. 1. 2013 Ford F150 Supercab XLT 4×4 in very good condition. Many extras. $18,900 obo. Call for more details.

2. 2-8″ EZAwn Sunbrella Fabric Awnings. Navy in color, Quarter Round in shape. $100 each, or two for $180. Can send pics upon request. 410 430 0476