Swap Shop items from Tuesday, January 30, 2024

1. Bundles of white hand towels and wash clothes, $5 a bundle, good for fishermen. 3 piece Basset lighted entertainment center, Cherrywood, asking $500 OBO. Bathtub lid for handicapped person, $300 OBO. 757-442-3306

2. Gas stove, burners work but oven doesn’t, $200. 757-709-1522

3. Firewood, seasoned, red oak, white oak, maple and cherry, $250 a cord. Tires & rims for a Cadillac, with center caps, almost new Yokohama 2255516 tires, asking $300, all mounted and balanced. 2 piece China hutch, gold pine wood, lighted top, plenty of shelves, plenty of drawers and cabinets, $100 firm. Will deliver everything. 757-710-1490

4.LF dual axel car trailer, can need some work, between 18-25 feet long, cheap as possible. LF cars and trucks, running or not. 302-519-1311

5. Storm windows and storm door, $75. 757-815-1597 in Onancock

6. Craftsman riding lawn mower, 6 speed shifter, new blades, $250. New in box Whirlpool water heater, 30 gallon, for a mobile home, $250. Painting, 3×4 foot, signed and dated, retro painting. Call for price on painting. 757-894-1013

7.Bass guitar, Rogue, $500. 14 karat gold wedding band set, 2.5 karat diamond, $3,500. Cherrywood dining room table, $200. 757-678-3520

8. Shampoo Bowl w/ cabinet $150. Hair Styling Station $175. Hydraulic Styling chair $100. 757-824-4555

9. Looking for a bicycle rack that has bottom supports for wheels for 1 or 2 bikes for 0ne and one quarter inch receiver. 757-710-6779

10. Desktop pc $100. Guitar with case $75. Looking for burn barrels. Call 757-709-0923

11. 2 pair of size 10 camo waders,1 has 2000 gram thinsulate,never worn,new,2nd pair insulated only wore 3 times.$325/obo.12,000 watt electric start generator,used 1 time as new.$650. 17 ft DURACRAFT BOAT,80 INCHES WIDE,25 INCH SIDES, 90 HP MERCURY,SS PROP,SMART CAUGES,$1,000 MUD BUDDY BLIND,2 ROD HOLDER BOXES,ROLLER TRAILER,POWER WINCH,2 DEPTH FINDERS…..BEST ALUMINUM BOAT ON THE MARKET,$17,000/OBO. 1-757-894-9230

12. Gas fireplace that heats 1500 square foot $150. Hutch $50. DeWalt scroll saw $200. 1-757-678-6465

13. Two Win-Holt stainless steel 8 rack professional bread carts. Good condition. $150 a piece. Call 757-375-0451

14. Chest freezer $50. Recliner $40. 1-708-549-9875

15. Looking for ROCK SOUL BLUES & JAZZ. Call me at 757-409-3367

16. For those home beer brewers I have lots of beer brewing equipment to sell. Call 757-678-7258

17. 6 gallons of marine grade antifreeze, never opened, completely free, must be picked up today. In Onancock 804-387-9669, please call after 3:30 PM

18. 4 pieces of vintage/antique furniture, selling all together. New England end table, drop leaf. Old wooden school desk with ink well. Farm table, 5 feet long x 16 inches wide, with drop sides. Butcher block, 2×4 from IGA in Long Island. $300 for all. In Painter 631-774-3739

19. LF 15 foot section of 12 inch culvert pipe. 757-710-2618

20. Bar set with 2 stools and accessories. Vanity with mirrors and drawers. TV cabinet, large. Call for prices 757-894-2045

21.2008 chevy equinox 3.4 v6 automatic Awd runs and drives been sitting for while has a whining noise either from transmission or wheel bearing trans has been serviced selling as-is where is $1,200. 609-780-4960

22. A grow tent (2×5), led light, and air flow system, $300. In Wachapreague 1-757-408-1912

23. F/S: small boat trailer with new wiring and lights. Road ready. good condition but NO TITLE. $300 OBO. Empire LP gas Wall Heater 5 brick type ventless with blower fan and valve. Good condition. $175 firm. Parksley area, Pictures upon request. 757-232-3612

24. 4 Cooper Adventurer tires for sale. 265/70R17 mounted on Craiger Soft 8 wheels. Wheels and tires have only 6,000 miles since new. Lug pattern is Dodge 5 by 5.5. A steal at $600. 757-710-1239, please leave a message if no answer.