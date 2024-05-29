Swap Shop Items May 29th, 2024

1. 2007 Grand Caravan asking $3200, (757) 709-0555

2. L/F comic books, new or used, any condition, (812) 887-7275

3. 1200 BTU window AC unit, works well, $75

4. L/F motorcycle or dirt bike, (757) 694-5996

5. Camper shell, (757) 387-2044

6. 14ft utility trailer, ramp, rack for weed eaters, $1300 / 54 inch Caboda with power steering, $1300 / both can be purchased for $2400 / Sodoma pickup, 106,000 miles, $4500, willing to trade for zero-turn mower + cash / (757) 894-5713

7. 4 tires, size 16 / vending machine, (757) 693 2481

8. 2002 GMC pickup, new parts, asking $12000, located in Painter, (607) 437-4782

9. Small block heads for Chevy, $55 for the pair / Pair of Parelle tires 235x60x17, $60 / LED lightbulbs new / garden tools / (757) 665-4581

10. 5 week old kitten, black with white spots, (757) 710-9576

11. Miniature leaf blower / vanity, 3 mirrors, 2 drawers / big TV cabinet / (757) 894-2045

12. Hi I am in need of a free good blowing fan or air conditioner call or text at 7579931550

13. 7577094147 / Michael kors large emerald green purse..In excellent condition only carried one time. Asking price is $200 obo.

14. FREE / 21 foot San Juan Sailboat / Can be seen at Delmarva Marine in Accomac, VA / Call or Text 304-421-2374

15. 1995 Jeep Wrangler the engine and transmission have been rebuilt. For more information call or text Bob at 443-235-3597 asking 3,800.

16.7578940156 / Two fiberglass Werner Type 1A step ladders for sale / 12 foot $200 / 14 foot $350

17. Lost Keys

Car and other keys lost at either Food Lion or Royal Farms Exmore. If found call

757-710-8606

18. 1 tire size 215/60R16 like new condition, fits 2001-2007 Ford Taurus & Mercury Sable among others, $45 OBO. Many 2XL mens shirts, casual, dress & flannel, all great condition, some new, will discuss price. Farm fresh brown eggs, $3 per dozen. Call or text 757-710-5943.