Swap Shop Items May 1st, 2024

1. Kerosene heater, $40 / Tonic cabinet, $75 / Hospital bed, $300 / (302) 983-1249 / located on the shore

2. L/F 2 bedroom space, between Pocomoke and Princess Anne, $700-$800/month, (410) 422-8973

3. 297 Dodge Ram, very good condition, asking $3000, (757) 666-9123

4. Steel Whirlpool fridge, 4 years old, $1200-$1300, very clean, (757) 350-1972

5. Ride ’em All Horse toy, $100 / White whicker table, glass top, $20 / L/F reliable vehicle, comfortably fits 5 people, $6000-$8000 / (443) 880- 1331

6. 2011 BMW 328, mostly new parts, $8000 / (757) 709-2459

7. (717) 422-3149 / About 3 truck loads of cut fire wood, some split. Asking $50 give me a call if interested. Thank you.

8. (410) 430-0476 / Lot of 9 vintage hand planes. $45 / Wright 8400 3/4″ Drive Ratchet. 30″ long. Made in USA. Ratchet only works in one direction, otherwise good condition. $30 obo/ Vintage Simplex 51P vise with 5 1/4″ jaws. Old heavy vise in good condition. $120 / Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore.

9. (757) 749-5030 / 2019 Tohatsu 15 Horsepower short shaft outboard. This is a fuel injected 4 stroke model with a manual pull start. Approximately 25 hours. Runs great. Comes with a 3 gallon gas tank and hose. $1750

10. Older Craftsman 16 hp 42″ riding mower. Strong kohler engine, cuts well, has steering issues. $250. Three person outdoor swing with red cushions $50. Metal twin trundle frame $40. Call 757-442-2465.

11. (302) 430-4645 / Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $40.00 for a 2.5 gallon bucket full. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) One left hand one right hand. $30.00 each.

12. 2008 Dodge charger, white w/ black and red interior / LF part time job as caregiver for child or older person, will cook shop, or be a companion, also will drive to doctors appointments / New Lowes toilet for sale / (757) 824-4772

13. L/F one bedroom apartment in Accomac county, (757) 666-9338

14. Small chest freezer, $50 / Several boxes of crystal glasses, $120 for all, will text pictures, (757) 442-3540

15. 2 piece leather couch and loveseat, $900 / L/F scrap metal and junk appliances / cast iron sinks and bathtubs, asking $75 / (757) 678-2566