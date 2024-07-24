Swap Shop Items July 24, 2024

1. 2 bikes, one with infant trailer, one with attached tandem bike for child / Fridge + freezer, $80 / 8000BTU AC unit, barely used / (443) 880 1331

2. 1992 Jeep Cherokee / 2010 Chevy Equinox / (540) 525 8846 / (757) 602 8969

3. L/F 2 bedroom trailer or apartment for rent in Salisbury area / (410) 422 8973

4. 20 foot, 3 axel, heavy duty trailer / Needs electrical work to be done ASAP / L/F flower stand rod iron / (757) 710 5238

5. 1998 Chevy Silverado, ladder rack, diamond plate boxes, $1200 / (757) 678 6897

6. Wood stove FREE / 45 horsepower Johnson motor for parts FREE / pond of goldfish, $3/each / (757) 710 1247

7. L/F free 55″ projection TV / (757) 710 1247

8. Chicken house fan, $100 / Lincoln logger, $100 / Big tool box, $200 / (757) 64 5794

9. 4104307128 / Looking to buy a 10 or 12 foot step ladder

10. 1. Black & Decker Workmate 200, folding worktable, $25 2. Stainless Steel Anchor, $35 3. Wet Wheel Knife Sharpener, $40 Exmore/Concord Wharf area, call Mike, 757-442-4535

11. l/f late model cars and trucks reasonably priced will consider non running cars sitting in driveway 757-993-0490

12. 50inchtv that needs fixed 20 obo a folk guitar 100 looking for someone to fix moped call 709-0923