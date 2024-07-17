Swap Shop Items July 17th, 2024

1. Brown sofa and loveseat, $400 / (443) 207-1259

2. Lincoln stick peller, copper leads / 16ft car trailer / (757) 824 0046

3. Women’s pants suits, size 14, $10/set / (757) 442 4918

4. L/F Dodge Magnum, working or not / (804) 366 1716

5. L/F used car in range of $1500 / (252) 325 7892

6. 42in cut John Deere Lawn mower, $20 / (757) 894 2587

7. 20ft, 3 axel car trailer, $3500 / L/F ride on metal flower stand for porch / (757) 710 5238

8. Zero-turn mower/ trailer/ weed eater / (336) 653 0295

9. John Deere 48 inch cut mower / $200 / (757) 478 0222

10. l/f late model cars and trucks reasonably priced will consider Non running cars sitting in yard can text pics to 757-993- 0490 f/s 20×10 American racing wheels fits ford f1506 lug can send pics

11. 7573505390 / L/F a 50-55’ flat screen tv

12. Reloading set up: components, dies,presses,to much to list $750. Minelab vanquish 540 pro pack metal detector $375 text 7576947908 for details

13. L/F 2 bedroom home or apartment in Accomac county, call (757) 709 887