Swap Shop Items July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024
1. L/F place to stay in Accomac, (757) 768 1122

2. 3 free kittens, grey, grey/white, tan /  (240) 416 9391

3. L/F camper, (757) 894 7003

4. Wood for sale, various types, varying prices, (757) 710 9391

5. L/F 6×12 enclosed trailer, (757)  94 5321

6. 22pc disk caliber tool set, brand new, $16 / Can of oil, $19 / New knives /  (757) 665 4581

7. L/F free English Bulldog puppy, (757)  505 9234

8. Mini fridge /  color TV w/ remote / ’82 Lincoln, needs work /  (757) 350 1972

9. Big TV cabinet /  antique vanity / brand new leaf blower / (757) 894 2045

10. Farm fresh eggs, $4/doz, $6/18 eggs, located in Parksley / (757)  710 0592

11. For sale, Delta 650 CFM Dust Collector. $75.00 OBO. Phone 757-709-2401

12. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept asking 6,500.00 dollars obo can text pictures call 757-710-2385 thanks.

13. 4104300476 / KLH 6200 Bookshelf Speakers in good condition. $30 obo / Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amp by Unicord $50 firm / Craftsman Millenium Series large router in case. $60 / Can send pictures upon request.

