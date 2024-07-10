Swap Shop Items July 10, 2024

1. L/F place to stay in Accomac, (757) 768 1122
2. 3 free kittens, grey, grey/white, tan / (240) 416 9391
3. L/F camper, (757) 894 7003
4. Wood for sale, various types, varying prices, (757) 710 9391
5. L/F 6×12 enclosed trailer, (757) 94 5321
6. 22pc disk caliber tool set, brand new, $16 / Can of oil, $19 / New knives / (757) 665 4581
7. L/F free English Bulldog puppy, (757) 505 9234
8. Mini fridge / color TV w/ remote / ’82 Lincoln, needs work / (757) 350 1972
9. Big TV cabinet / antique vanity / brand new leaf blower / (757) 894 2045
10. Farm fresh eggs, $4/doz, $6/18 eggs, located in Parksley / (757) 710 0592
11. For sale, Delta 650 CFM Dust Collector. $75.00 OBO. Phone 757-709-2401
12. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept asking 6,500.00 dollars obo can text pictures call 757-710-2385 thanks.
13. 4104300476 / KLH 6200 Bookshelf Speakers in good condition. $30 obo / Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amp by Unicord $50 firm / Craftsman Millenium Series large router in case. $60 / Can send pictures upon request.