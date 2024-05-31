Swap Shop Items FromMay 31st 2024

1. Looking to purchase about 1/2 acre of land in Accomack County with well and septic already on it. Number: 757-694-5606

2. 2 Multi-Family Yard Sales. 19160 Seaside Rd. New Treadmill $100 and antique singer treadle table $50. Number: 17574782069

3. Heavy Duty Lockable Swing Out Bike Rack With Key! ask for photos. $45.00 Number: 17574093367

4. 1994 V8 work truck. runs very good. Price: $2600. 2007 F150 Two Wheel Truck. Selling full truck or parts, does not currently start. Price $750. Phone Number:3025191311

5. 2022 Brand New Scooter. Carburetor is stopped up. Runs fine. Price:$200. Phone Number: 7577099172

6. Brand New 18 inch Craftsman Chainsaw. Magnetic light for top of truck. Both in good condition. Phone Number: 7579190098

7. 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan. Price:$3200. Phone Number: 4104199574

8. 2000 Nissan. Good Condition. Price:$2500. Phone Number: 4104199574