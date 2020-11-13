1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

3.Burn barrels, LF single shot 20 gauge shotgun 302-569-2201

4.45 DVDs, 10 VHS tapes, 15 CDs, all in original cases, $20 for all 757-709-4393

5.1 bed 1 bath for rent in Pocomoke, MD, utilities included, $100 a week 443-735-1633

6.Golf club set w/ bag and accessories $50 757-787-3242

7.Northern tool ultra-tow hydraulic pickup truck crane w/ hand-winch $175 717-688-1893

8.2010 PT Cruiser in good condition $2,000 443-797-3035

9.Old Baker Climbing tree stand in good condition, $25 757-695-0294

10.42in hustler raptor 0 turn mower, 54in craftsman riding mower to trade for a 0 turn w/ bagger, 42in lawn sweeper $75 757-350-5873

11.Teeter hang up inversion table $250, stand up glider $50 757-824-4555

12.2 tires size 225-55-zr17 in excellent condition $45 obo, Dynaglo kerosene heater $45 obo, 8hp Evinrude outboard motor for parts $10 757-695-0402

13.LF used lawn vacuum (push mower style) that mulches leaves 757-709-1982

14.LF 5ft bush hog, no PTO shaft needed 757-710-2156

15.442-7784 oil tank 275gal, panels of plywood

16.2001 Wellcraft boat, Excalibur, good condition, 804-436-7350

17.757-710-5238 Warner 40ft heavy duty Aluminum extension ladder $200, 2 spa hot tubs in working condition, both for $100, 12ft trampoline $50, LF somebody who works on Bobcats

18.LF somebody to remodel a bathroom 894-6483

19.Ford Lincoln LS in excellent condition, no title $1,500 obo, 757-709-4228

20.FREE Rabbit/animal hutches, needs slight work 757-665-1284

21.Blue flame propane wall-mounted heater, not used in 5 years $50 757-646-7052

22.2009 Toyota Scion 710-0810

23.LF quartz heater in a wooden box 757-894-3742

24.Upright vacuum, 2 color TV, cable box 757-331-2598

25.12 working Mallard plastic duck decoys, 3 250gal plastic liquid containers 757-787-1574

26.Dell laptop w/ HP printer $100 for both 757-787-7969

27.Willing to trade movies for PS4 757-505-6006

28.Laying hens $5 apiece, eggs $3 a dozen, verizon cellphone $45 757-387-2008