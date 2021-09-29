1.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

2.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

3.LF 2 bedroom home for rent ASAP 757-694-7226

4.LF burn barrel 757-377-3689

5.Bissell bagless vacuum $25, Hamilton Beach microwave $25, black queen headboard and frame $60 757-694-1635

6.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

7.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

8.LF 3-4 bedroom home in Accomac County 757-678-2902

9.crutches, CB Radios, 20lbs dumbbells 757-693-0333

10.8,000lbs. Boat lift $500 607-437-4782

11.Large steamer trunk $30, 2 nice electric heaters $30 each or $50 for both, Nice, Old wooden bock w/ advertisement written on it, wooden shipping crate for Couch Telephone Co. from early 1900’s 757-387-7506

12.710-5238 Large 50gal water heater, electric, like new $150, Whirlpool front loading washing machine $150, LF Rottweiler puppy

13.Black Stetson cowboy hat w/ silver band, glass front gun cabinet $150 for both 757-829-0262

14.Factory cart in original condition $200 757-678-2496

15.Mermaid oil painting on 16×40 canvas, lots of women’s jeans (various sizes), Everlast Punching-bag w/ chains 757-710-0132

16.302-519-1311 2004 Chevy Silverado, fully loaded, new parts $3,900, LF used dual axle car trailer as cheap as possible

17.Hand-made Elephant ear bird baths on driftwood, various sizes available, brand new pool ladder $25 410-430-0476

18.FREE older model washer & dryer in working condition (must pick up) call after 6PM 757-894-8594

19.LF used car w/ good reliable motor, low mileage 757-854-8215

20.Thompson 50cal percussion muzzleloader $200 757-787-3069

21.LF 2 bedroom trailer (Section 8) 757-894-7577

22.FREE Craftsman table saw, FREE Rockwell drill press 757-414-0505

23.1967 18ft Fabuglas Bow Rider $1,900 obo, w/ trailer (good for storage only) $900 757-442-5765

24.Stationary exercise bike 757-678-7830

25.LF nice 5,000btu air conditioner 757-709-9255

26.LF Junk cars (must be complete) 757-302-5082