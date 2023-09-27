Swap Shop items from Wednesday, September 27, 2023

1.Federal muzzleloading primers, size 209, 100 for $15. Fujica compact 35 camera with flash attachment, $25. Rico 500 camera, with light meter, $50. 757-787-1817

2. Shelf like stereo, 2 speakers and subwoofer, takes CDs, radio, has antenna and remote, excellent condition, nothing wrong with it, can demonstrate, $25. 757-387-9240

3. 16ft 5 ton Hudson trailer, has ramps, made for towing heavy equipment, 3 axels, $3,200. 757-710-5238, leave a message if there’s no answer

4. Set of 20 inch Chrome tires and rims, size of tires 27545R20 with 20 inch chrome rims with center caps and locking screws, $500. 757-894-1937

5. Looking to rehome two smaller dogs. They are 40-45 pounds each, they are sisters. Comes with food and their kennel. Please text me at 757-709-5236. need a home by this weekend

6. LF portable wheelchair ramp. 757-710-4829

7. Dresser for sale, call for price. Desk with chair, 4 drawers. 757-824-5389 call for price

8. Garage wooden worktable, 36″Wx51″L, 32″H, with two 12″ vices, $110. Wards wet wheel grinding stone, GE motor, incl 2 knife sharpening stones, $110. Craftsman Table Saw, $75. Exmore area. 1-757-442-4535

9. L/F used duck house for rescue ducks, reasonably priced, or free. 757-302-5082

10. 1998 Ford F-150 extended cab, 8ft bed, 2wd, 4.2 v6, 369k miles, runs and drives, inspected, needs work $1,000 OBO. 609-780-4960

11. Nice rifle, .223 Savage(not AR style), bolt action, composite stock, very nice 10x40x50 tactical scope, accurate at 300 yards, sling, 50 rounds of ammo, $450. 757-894-4949

12. 2 female guinea hens for sale both laying, 2 pairs of doves for sale come with a cage and half bag of food. 1-757-710-3192

13. Rabbits for sale 2 female and 3 males. 1-757-710-3192

14. LF a table top measuring 42 x 42, or piece of wood measuring 44 x 44. 757-990-5135

15. Weight bench and weights, $50. 757-710-1363 will send pictures

16. Self propelled Briggs and Stratton push mower, excellent condition, barely used, $75. Set of oriental rugs, burgundy in color, three, one larger and two small, $60 for all three. Charcoal small grill, stand up kind, $15, storage kept in good condition. 410-913-7413 in Eden, Md.

17. 2 animal cages for a small dog or cat, $5 for both. Diapers, extra large, $2 a bag, 50. 757-990-5262

18. TV cabinet. Bar set with two stools and other accessories. Fold up wheel chair. 757-894-2045 for more information

19. Set of four Chevy 5 lug rims with tires, 15 inch, best offer. Chest deep freezer, 4 foot wide, $125 OBO. 757-742-2983 in Painter

20. LF part time fill in caregiver on Tuesdays and Thursday. Will discuss details when you call. 757-710-3300

21. 6 piece outdoor cast iron table set, $150. Craftsman 42″ riding lawn mower, asking $400. LF scrap metal & junk appliances. 757-678-2566