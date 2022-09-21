1.Backhoe, John Deere, excellent shape, runs great, diesel. Dump Truck, brand new, 72k original miles, still looks good. Trailer for sale. 757-710-0810

2. 2 weedeaters, microwave, $60. 757-350-0407

3. 1985 Honda Goldwing motorcycle, not running, carbs need cleaning, $1,000. Glass cook top, 4 burner, 220 electric, $35. 757-894-1491

4. 46 inch craftsman lawnmower, mower and deck are good, needs new blades, $300. 757-678-6250

5. 2002 Ford Mustang Coupe, silver in color, clean inside and out, $3,200 OBO. Call or text 757-709-0402

6. Looking for room to rent, or a place to rent with someone between Parksley and Melfa area. 757-709-4685

7. Between 50 and 100 vinyl records, from the 70s & 80s, classics, pop, jazz, etc. Call and make an offer. 757-710-9321

8. Washer and dryer for sale. 757-678-3230

9. Motorized 3 wheel bike needs work $300. 2005 Cadillac Escalade, runs great, $4,800. 1-443-523-5741

10. Untitled boat trailer. 16 1/4 ft in length. Hand winch with rope, 2 good tires. 5 rollers. Good condition. $50 OBO. 1-757-442-2821

11. Thompson Fire Hawk 50 Cal. muzzleloader with plenty of bullets, powder, caps and cleaning solution, $100 OBO. Fired only a few times. Phone 717-688-1893 or email climler1@gmail.com.

12. Free Americana rooster plz call 321-431-1770. Also trying to contact a woman who lives in Exmore, she offers light housekeeping and caretaking. We spoke before, and I can’t find her number. Hope she sees this!! 1-321-431-1770

13. 75′ Flat screen tv for $800 ( new and never used). Also have a used large puppy play pen for $65. Calls texts and voicemails welcomed anytime after 5pm. 1-757-387-2473

14. 2 live traps for coons, possums, cats, etc $40. Nice old bottles $100. Looking for a high caliber pistol .38, .357 or .45. 1-757-387-7506

15. Rotorazer saw. 1-757-710-5705

16. LF 2-3 bedroom to rent in Accomack County. 757-894-9591

17. Set of rims and tires off a 2003 Ford F-350, 20 inch rims with 35 inch tires, black in color, $250. Tonneau cover for 6 foot bed pickup, $50. 757-894-9719