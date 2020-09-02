1.LF 26in. bicycle 757-694-1398

2.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

3.2 pc. Dresser set, 1 w/ 8 drawers and a mirror, 1 w/ 6 drawers upright $20, 4 drawer dresser $10 757-694-5099

4.LF used car or truck for reasonable price 609-780-4960

5.2008 Snapper riding mower $450 757-710-6884

6.LF Stihl gas blower 757-442-4697

7.LF office chair w/ wheels 757-710-5771

8.2005 Ford 500, blue in color 757-710-5722

9.Steamer trunk, clam baskets, old manual saws, miscellaneous items 757-387-7506

10.2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F-150 needs some TLC, car trailer $800 obo 757-710-6148, call after 5pm, serious inquiries only

11.Husqvarna 0 turn lawn mower, perfect shape 757-787-7969

12.2006 Nissan Armada 665-4671

13.Color tv $20, upright vacuum cleaner $20, cable box $20, LF sofa 757-331-2598

14.1987 Dodge pickup, runs good $600 757-894-3007

15.Twin mattress in very good condition, no stains $40 obo, XL blue recliner $75, 2 packs of XL RiteFit disposable briefs $25 757-787-2616

16.LF somebody to pressure wash and stain a deck 757-894-3742

17.LF various household items for donation 757-651-4093

18.LF queen size mattress and box spring for reasonable price 442-4841

19.Salt treated lumber, LF junk appliances or scrap metal 757-678-2566

20.1 tire for Honda CRV 205-70-r15, great tread $75 obo, 3rd row seat for Tahoe or Suburban, cedar lined hope chest $50 710-0135

21.2009 Toyota Scion 757-710-0810

22.LF touring style kayak 757-685-0292