1.LF pair of truck tires, new or used 275-65-r18 757-999-0083

2.2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F-150, car trailer $800 obo 757-710-6148

3.LF used kitchen counters & an island 757-693-1450

4.Andersen bay window 117in. wide, 48in. high $1,000 757-442-2610

5.2006 Chevrolet Uplander, burgundy in color, $3,500 obo 757-710-8019

6.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

7.Walker $50 757-350-5616

8.2 row plow 757-710-4428

9.LF living room furniture 757-710-4378

10.John Deere garden tractor, 350 hours w/ cart $1,200 obo 757-442-5588

11.2 Chihuahuas for sale, 1 male 1 female, $50 each 757-710-6312

12.1998 Dodge 1500 4wd pickup, camouflage paint, 5.2V8 automatic $3,800 firm 757-660-7962

13.Female Huffy bike, male huffy bike, various puzzles 757-678-7130

14.Interior door 6 panel solid wood 30in wide $40, Webber charcoal grill $20, fireplace screen 710-5395

15.Double bed mattress and box spring 757-693-0422

16.1965 2 stroke Kawasaki, Suzuki 2 stroke $700 each 710-8865

17.757-710-0135 car seat for Chevy Tahoe in good condition, razor rip-stick skate board $39 firm, various clothes

18.Deer rack to hitch to rear of your car $50, Troybuilt horse tiller $350, 16in delta scroll saw $50 757-678-7836

19.Manatee caravan 757-710-4905