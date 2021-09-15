1.Young laying hens 757-817-4722

2.Long Island cheese pumpkins between $2-$5 757-894-6561

3.Broyhill Prestige upholstery chair, tan, great condition 757-894-8316

4.Black faux leather queen headboard and frame $80, Bissell bagless vacuum $30, Hamilton Beach microwave $30 757-379-5488

5.Acoustic audio subwoofer for a living room, Yamaha stereo receiver in excellent condition $150 724-591-2742

6.utility trailer 757-709-8909

7.2001 Ford Ranger V6, just passed Maryland inspection $3,300 443-523-5741

8.LF geese, willing to trade chickens 757-710-3192

9.2005 Gallant, has new parts, doesn’t run, $1,000 757-607-7665

10.Crutches, car ramps, bilge pumps 757-414-0429

11.LF 2-3 bedroom 2 bath trailer, purchasing to move to another location 757-894-3527

12.LF burn barrel 757-377-3689

13.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

14.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

15.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp, willing to buy a whole mower if you have it 757-709-9569

16.2 sofas, kept in a non-smoking home, excellent condition FREE by Friday September the 17th 757-442-9725

17.Push mower $50, LF sewing machine for simple stitching, 757-787-7542

18.2 nightstands, 2 drawers apiece $20 apiece 443-968-0623

19.China closet w/ glass front and sides, fish pond, Hoosier cabinet 757-694-8625

20.LF red and green peppers 757-787-4615

21.Lumber material, flooring, weatherboarding, canvas steamer trunk, LF automatic shotgun or Hi-cal revolver pistol 757-387-7506

22.Weston Step rails for an 2007 Chevy, 757-710-3819