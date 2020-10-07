1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.FREE Clear glass wine bottles 757-710-3408

3.LF 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Accomac County 757-505-6608

4.LF 20ft flag pole 757-999-0083

5.LF 48in I-bar woodworking clamps 757-710-2591 text only

6.Upright vacuum cleaner, coffee maker, 2 color TVs, LF old bicycles 757-331-2598

7.TV stand w/ glass shelf, holds a 50in TV, electric chord organ, LF someone to help with yard work 757-695-1811

8.757-710-5238 heavy duty 6ft wide box scrape, has attachable teeth, only used a couple times $450 firm, 773 Diesel Skid bobcat, closed in cage $10,000, 6ft bush hog for any 3 point hitch tractor $600, Wood from fallen tree to give away

9.Homemade king size quilt $40 obo, childs single bed quilt $20 665-6405

10.Sorted arrangement of sports trading cards 757-387-9898

11.LF kid friendly puppy, no pit bulls 804-485-3078

12.2008 Jaguar XJL, heated seats, excellent condition $7,000 firm, 128pc Avon Cape Cod ruby red glassware $350 firm, 2 futons that fold into queen size beds $40 each or both for $75 757-710-1490

13.757-678-6465 Propane fireplace $200 obo, gas stove $100 obo

14.Glacier bay 5 gallon water cooler, heats and cools $50, 22in Murray w/ 4.5 Briggs and Stratton push mower $75, dozen plastic duck decoys $60 for all 757-787-1574