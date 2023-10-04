Swap Shop items from Wednesday, October 4, 2023

1.Large wooden nautical coffee table $50. Oak TV stand $25. Couch $60. Text for photos 757-894-4199

2. Guitar with case for, $100. Small pickup truck tool box, black, $100. LF someone to fix push mower. Call 757-709-0923

3. Hearing aid, never used, brand new, $200. All kind of tires for lawn mowers and trucks. 757-442-5728

4. GE electric clothes dryer, $150. 757-709-0466

5. Baseball memorabilia. New Donald Trump watch. Auto mechanics creeper. 6 foot folding table. 757-414-0429

6. LF indoor carpet. 757-709-4287

7. 6 piece cast iron outdoor table set, $175. Craftsman 42 inch riding mower, $400. LF scrap metal and junk appliances. 757-678-2566

8. LF 4L60 transmission for a Chevy V6 engine. 757-709-2578

9. Federal muzzleloading primers, size 209, 100 of them, $15. Fujica compact 35 camera, flash attachment, $25. Rico 500 35mm camera, with light meter, $50. 757-787-1817

10. 4 kittens, 2 gray and two tiger, eating food and using litter box, a little over 8 weeks old, free to anyone. 757-709-9570

11. 2002 Ford F-150 pickup, includes camper shell, good work truck, runs good, $2,000. 443-712-4910

12. horse bridle saddle, saddle pad for sale 70$ for both. 1-757-709-5236