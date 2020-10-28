1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414
2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034
3.1 Michelin LTX AT2 tire 275-65r18, very good condition $60, 3 sets of adjustable flame deflector plates for a grill $30 410-430-0476
4.8hp Evanrude outboard motor for parts $20 obo 757-695-0402
5.2005 Honda Civic for parts 443-523-5741
6.Full size fold up ping-pong table $60 757-894-8451
7.LF youth’s ATV in excellent condition 757-665-6127
8.Marble table set w/ 4 brown high-chairs $200 obo 757-710-0298
9.3 bedroom trailer for rent in Birdsnest, 4 FREE TVs, kitchen table w/ 4 chairs $50 obo 757-678-7483
10.26hp Craftsman riding mower w/ 54in. deck, needs TLC, $600, 18ft trailer $1,750 obo, LF 1 bedroom home or apartment 757-350-5873
11.Hose wand and hose for power washing $30 obo, brand new floor/pallet jack $150 obo, air compressor, works when it wants to $35 obo 302-519-1311
12.Kerosene heater w/ brand new wick, 23k BTU $75 387-0805
13.35kw generator, Stihl gas powered chop saw, 1989 Dodge Raider truck w/ snowplow $800 obo 443-235-1416
14.Heavy duty Warner 40ft aluminum extension ladder $300, LF somebody to work on a diesel bobcat 773, 757-710-5238
15.8in stainless steel sink w/ faucet, slide in dish washer, electric stove top $100 obo 757-894-3742
16.1995 Harley Davidson sportster $2,500, 1984 GMC diesel pickup truck $2,500 757-336-0634
17.Upright vacuum, cable box, 2 color TVs 757-331-2598
18.Trailer for sale $60, craftsman riding mower w/ Briggs and Stratton motor, 757-710-4407
19.LF electric fireplace 757-678-6807
20.Pittsburg steel engine stand, brand new $50 207-576-1879
21.2007 Dodge Caravan, clothes 757-894-1521
22.Massage chair M70 Recliner w/ Bluetooth capability $470, LF apartment for rent 757-709-1842
23.824-0046 2 countertops w/ double sink for free
24.2pc sectional sofa, brown in color $500 obo, Dell laptop computer w/ HP printer $150 757-787-7969
25.Taking applications for rent 757-894-1834
26.LF dump trailer in good condition 410-430-7128
27.Free piano, computer chair, 14in craftsman chainsaw, recently reconditioned 757-894-8118
28.LF box Chevy 757-350-0407