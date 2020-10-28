1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

3.1 Michelin LTX AT2 tire 275-65r18, very good condition $60, 3 sets of adjustable flame deflector plates for a grill $30 410-430-0476

4.8hp Evanrude outboard motor for parts $20 obo 757-695-0402

5.2005 Honda Civic for parts 443-523-5741

6.Full size fold up ping-pong table $60 757-894-8451

7.LF youth’s ATV in excellent condition 757-665-6127

8.Marble table set w/ 4 brown high-chairs $200 obo 757-710-0298

9.3 bedroom trailer for rent in Birdsnest, 4 FREE TVs, kitchen table w/ 4 chairs $50 obo 757-678-7483

10.26hp Craftsman riding mower w/ 54in. deck, needs TLC, $600, 18ft trailer $1,750 obo, LF 1 bedroom home or apartment 757-350-5873

11.Hose wand and hose for power washing $30 obo, brand new floor/pallet jack $150 obo, air compressor, works when it wants to $35 obo 302-519-1311

12.Kerosene heater w/ brand new wick, 23k BTU $75 387-0805

13.35kw generator, Stihl gas powered chop saw, 1989 Dodge Raider truck w/ snowplow $800 obo 443-235-1416

14.Heavy duty Warner 40ft aluminum extension ladder $300, LF somebody to work on a diesel bobcat 773, 757-710-5238

15.8in stainless steel sink w/ faucet, slide in dish washer, electric stove top $100 obo 757-894-3742

16.1995 Harley Davidson sportster $2,500, 1984 GMC diesel pickup truck $2,500 757-336-0634

17.Upright vacuum, cable box, 2 color TVs 757-331-2598

18.Trailer for sale $60, craftsman riding mower w/ Briggs and Stratton motor, 757-710-4407

19.LF electric fireplace 757-678-6807

20.Pittsburg steel engine stand, brand new $50 207-576-1879

21.2007 Dodge Caravan, clothes 757-894-1521

22.Massage chair M70 Recliner w/ Bluetooth capability $470, LF apartment for rent 757-709-1842

23.824-0046 2 countertops w/ double sink for free

24.2pc sectional sofa, brown in color $500 obo, Dell laptop computer w/ HP printer $150 757-787-7969

25.Taking applications for rent 757-894-1834

26.LF dump trailer in good condition 410-430-7128

27.Free piano, computer chair, 14in craftsman chainsaw, recently reconditioned 757-894-8118

28.LF box Chevy 757-350-0407