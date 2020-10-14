1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF late model car or truck for reasonable price 609-780-4960

3.LF 2 bedroom home 709-8887

4.LF 20ft flagpole 757-999-0083

5.Laptop $90 302-553-3959

6.Whirlpool washer $150 757-709-1522

7.LF used ping-pong table in good shape 710-7822

8.Free piano in Onancock area, good condition, computer chair $25, K&N Air filter system $75 757-894-8118

9.2011 Camaro, loaded, 2001 Wellcraft boat in excellent condition 804-436-7350

10.14karat gold diamond ring, size 8 $300, 1998 Ford van $500 757-787-2908

11.16ft fiberglass boat $500, scooter 50cc 709-5038

12.Miniature pinscher dog 516-617-1509

13.Various household items to give away for free 757-709-8676

14.Scrap metal near T’s Corner for free, set of ladder racks for utility van or suburban $50 757-710-1489

15.LF somebody to do mechanic work on a 1989 GMC, LF small car, truck, or minivan 410-422-8973

16.Single spindle bed w/ mattress, old boat anchors, dressers 894-6619

17.Stihl leaf blower $75, 2 queen size bed frame $40 each, LF junk appliances 757-678-2566

18.Older GE refrigerator, works great $80, like new golf bag Calloway brand $40 757-678-6907

19.Snapper rear engine rider, 28in deck $250 obo 757-710-1849

20.John Deere lawn tractor $600 757-350-9686 ask for Chris or Jessica