Swap Shop items from Wednesday, November 8, 2023

1.Living Room Couch to give away. Medium brown in color, good condition, seats 3/4 persons, approximately 3ft wide X 7ft long X 3ft high. Call (757) 710-6575 for more information or pictures.

2. Kittens free to a good home. 5 weeks old today. 1 Gray and white, 1 solid gray, 2 black and white, and 2 solid black. CALL 757-693-0720

3. FREE Cable Nelson upright Piano. Great starter piano for someone who wants to learn or can be repurposed. In fair condition considering age. 757-894-9623

4. Sport Electric Foldable Treadmill $200 or best offer. Used several times and in new like condition. Could make a great Christmas gift. I paid around $320 for it new. 757-894-9623

5. Several vintage/rare Snap On tools dating from late 20’s to early 30’s for sale. Call for more info. Wright 8400 1″ drive ratchet, 30″ long $50 obo. Antique Prentiss No. 92 vise in good working condition. Call for more details. Can send pics upon request. 410-430-0476

6. Manufactured or mobile home Furnace with coil box, brand new, it’s gas. $1,200 firm. 757-990-2269

7. Malik looking for a free American bulldog. 757-607-6112

8. LF 8 foot pool table.

9. Electric beer signs. Room heaters. Aluminum crutches. 757-414-0429

10. Antique reproduction high top toilet, leak in water supply, $50. 757-894-5321

11. 2010 Ford F-150, 155,000 miles, inspected, $6,000. 757-678-2566

12. Collectible Steiff stuffed bears with button ears, Golden of Age Circus bengal tiger and circus cart, and two bears. Bears $150 OBO. Tiger, $100 OBO. $190 for both. 631-774-3739 in Painter

13. Shop Smith, from the 1980s, tool that you set up and has sander, drills, saws all together, $1,000. Includes bonus extras, including books. 757-387-0491

14. 75 inch Smart TV for sale, flat screen, $800 OBO. Text Kirby Robare 757-815-1487 in Nassawadox

15. A lot of tools for sale, everything for $2,400. Will not discuss prices. Including power planer, band saw, joiner. 757-442-9436

16. Vanity with 2 mirrors, 2 drawers. Bar set with two stools and other accessories. Power washer. 757-894-2045 for prices

17. 275 gallon steel oil tank last used for heating oil $100. Black aluminum tool box across the bed, $50. Also a red Angus steer weighing around 800lb $1,000. Located in New Church 757-894-9719

18. 225 gallon oil drum, $200. 757-442-5623

19. LF metal detector in good working condition. Black walnuts, cracked and easy to pick out, 4 pound bags for $5. 757-999-0083

20. 2 bedroom mobile home, $7,000 firm. 757-709-9255