Swap Shop items from Wednesday, November 5, 2025

1. Beauty shop supplies, hair dryers with chairs, hydraulic chairs, sundry beauty shop items. 757-694-7276

2. Male small breed rabbit to new home, very sweet and great with kids small fee applies. Also has bantam chickens to rehome. 757-694-6298

3.Looking for a 2 bedroom house or trailer to rent, preferably for a $1000 a month or less in a rural area that will except 2 mid size dogs between Onancock & Exmore. Call 434-569-5740

4. Retired certified ASE mechanic looking for work. Call 1-757-975-9448

5. Pecans free for anyone that will come pick them up. Call 757-709-4603 for address.

6. LF someone who specializes in repair of a John Deere Zero Turn mower. 757-678-2566

7. LF turnip greens. 757-665-5358

8. Brand new Electric Pedego Girl’s e-Bike, pink, valued at $1,700, asking $1,000 firm. 757-678-6630

9. LF good used electric stove. 757-666-8288 located near Onancock

10. Burn barrels, $10 apiece. 443-783-2020 in Hacks Neck

11. Kayak, not sure how long it is, asking $400. Double air fryer, 3-1, bakes, broils and toasts, bigger than usual, asking $75. Baby items: furniture. 443-880-1331

12. Water softener for sale, $50. Laundry sink, 20 inch square, $25. Brand new loft bed, still in box, $75. 717-372-5038

13. LF kayak for less than $200. Call Elton at 757-691-6567

14. 4 tires and rims for sale, 24545×20, call for prices. 757-607-6666

15. Oak wood table, round, four chairs, $75 OBO. 757-709-3267

16. LF gentleman with 50 caliber muzzleloader for sale. Please text and reference 50 caliber muzzleloader 757-350-5060

17. Dining room table with four chairs and a bench. 757-710-0810

