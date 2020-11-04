1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

3.40ft Werner extension ladder $175 757-678-6454

4.Marble table set w/ 4 brown hi-chairs $200 obo 757-710-0298

5.Several Northampton County genealogy books/records 757-999-0083

6.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271

7.LF 3 bedroom home for rent between Painter and Onancock 757-710-0731

8.Upright vacuum, coffee maker, house phone 757-331-2598

9.894-3226 boats for sale

10.4 chrome wheels and tires, size 18, off Volkswagen, Troybuilt grass cutter 410-831-5120

11.LF wallet lost between Exmore and Painter 757-350-0407

12.Engine from a 2005 Buick LaCrosse $200 757-710-8901

13.LF treadmill, LF somebody to help clean a trailer 757-665-7980

14.Gas powered air compressor $125 757-336-6174

15.2019 John Deere T140 riding mower, hydrostatic, 48in cut, used less than 90hours $1,200, 2 futons, black velvet in color, folds into full size bed $50 each, landscaping equipment aerator and spreader, old push mower for $50 altogether 757-710-1490