1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,800 757-693-1450

2.4 pieces of antique furniture (2 wash stands and 2 cabinets) $500 obo, please call after 5:00 PM, 757-665-1234

3.2002 Buick, runs & drives great $2,500 443-523-5741

4.New HP desktop $300 obo, 3 ton floor jack $200, dog house $60 757-387-0650

5.LF cars or trucks, can need some work 757-302-5082

6.1987 El Camino V8, dual exhaust, power windows and locks, AC, $4,500 obo 757-350-9497

7.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

8.Boating equipment, DUD’s for sale or trade, Handyman special 3 bed 1 bath 757-693-0333

9.LF roofer to repair a roof 757-414-0429

10.black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player w/ headphones $15 757-694-1635

11.LF parts for 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp, willing to buy the whole mower 757-709-9569

12.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

13.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, runs great, moon roof included, $2,300 410-977-2960

14.LF 6ft x 12ft enclosed trailer 757-709-4287

15.2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, 2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 20in. color TVs $20 each 757-678-7483

16.1999 Ford F-150 XLT, 4wd, fully loaded $2,800 firm 443-735-6078

17.LF 19in flatscreen TV w/ DVD player 757-710-3854

18.Oak dinette set $200, LF car within price range of $3,000 757-693-1337

19.FREE various books, standing closet $100 25661 East Main St., Onley

20.Chihuahua-Jack Russel mix, very friendly, 757-709-4985

21.757-442-2248 Queen size mattress, posturpedic, near mint condition, no rips or stains, plastic cover included $125

22.LF Gold Masonic ring w/ black stone, anywhere between Salisbury and Onley 757-665-5389 a reward is offered for its return

23.LF somebody to repair a car 757-710-0052

24.Set of 5 light truck tires 275-60-20, 97-100% tread $400, full size Baldwin organ w/ foot pedals, bench, solid oak $350, various stereo equipment items 757-710-1490

25.LF somebody to do some handy work 757-894-2269

26.2003 Dodge 2500 utility van $1,000 obo 757-710-1489

27.Sage green Setee and 2 matching peach colored chairs, American made, 757-665-4932

28.entertainment center w/ TV included, like new $100, new barbecue grill w/ rotisserie and grill cover $200, sofa $25 757-710-2502

29.Red 1989 Dodge Ram pickup $1,800 757-336-3133

30.Honda Odyssey, new tires, new battery, $1,500, 2007 PT Cruiser in excellent condition $4,000 obo, LF nativity set 757-665-5335