1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,000 obo 757-693-1450

2.LF job, anything to do with yard work, cars, anything 757-710-3192

3.2 antique washstands $200 each or both for $350, call after 5 PM 757-665-1234

4.Briggs & Stratton generator, 15hp engine, generates 13,500 starting watts and 8,000 watts running $550 610-324-5510

5.Cal Ripken Jr. Plates w/ certificate of authenticity, 12 NFL Baltimore Colts wine glasses 757-894-7175

6.LF 7×14.5 tires & wheels for mobile home axles, LF used wood stove, call or text 757-710-5943

7.LF 3 bedroom home in Accomac or Northampton County 757-387-7279

8.2013 vehicle $2,500, Dodge Ram 4wd 757-894-8285

9.trailer for rent in Atlantic, no pets, no section 8 757-894-3742

10.5 Casing Windows $500 267-266-7851

11.1995 Ford F-150 Pickup w/ 5.0 motor, XLT $2,800, motor horse $100 757-894-8378

12.Collection or Dale Earnhardt memorabilia, Brand New Nintendo Entertainment System Action Set w/ Duck Hunt Included, collection of Tom Brady cards 757-990-5849

13.Heavy duty tool box, 100lbs. capacity, brand new $800, metal hole saw $500 obo, 7-10 year old girl’s brand new bike $30 443-880-1331