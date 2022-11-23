1.Free firewood, already cut up. Located in Temperanceville. 757-694-1236

2. Driveshaft for a 1996-1997 Chevy S-10, v6, RWD. 757-919-0001

3. Roughly 15 acres or more of land want to lease out in the Leemont Area. Still looking for a Colt 45 or maybe another brand have. Roughly 100 glass insulators that were on ole telphone poles plus some old bottles. 1-757-387-7506

4. LF old fireplace mantle for an art project. Box of 9 vintage porcelain door knobs, 7 white and 2 brown, one with lock, $30 each or all for $250. Very good condition. 1-757-787-7351

5. Good Honda GX390 11.7 HP engine on bad pressure washer. Runs well, horizontal one-inch keyed shaft. $160. 1-757-695-0294

6. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

7. Pickup for sale, 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, asking $1,600. 757-678-6341

8.LF used toilet, the more used the better. 757-709-0723

9. Yard full of pine shats, some are raked. Come and get em! 757-710-9689

10. Honda Odyssey van for sale for parts, $400 OBO. LF baby bassinette for sale, that plays music and rocks. 757-665-5335

11. 2005 GMC Envoy, real nice, sunroof, 122k miles, $7,000 OBO, 4×4. On-Off road bike, like new condition, less than 400 miles, 200cc, same as new, $2,500, will consider trade for a nice 0-turn lawnmower. Tires on Jeep rims, 255s, 5, 200 miles on the tires, $600, all mounted and balanced. 757-894-5713

12. Heavy duty portable air tank from northern hydraulics, $30. 12 full body mallard decoys, $25. Electric start 6000 watt generator, $250. 757-665-6424

13. Happy Thanksgiving!

14. Get your pet set for winter, FREE STRAW available for outside dogs or cats in need pick up in Greenbush, VA. Call or Text. 757-999-4999

15.LF 2 bedroom house to rent, between Painter & Machipongo. 757-350-0505

16. Ibanez 5 string bass, very glossy, excellent condition, includes Ibanez practice amp, $175. Kettler exercise bike, P-cycle, has digital screen, $150 firm. Drum equipment, will send pictures, enough for about three drum sets, all of it has to go. 757-710-1490