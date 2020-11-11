1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

3.Several Northampton County genealogy books/records 757-999-0083

4.8hp Evinrude motor for parts $10, 2 tires size 225/50zr17 in excellent condition $45 obo, Dynaglo kerosene heater, like new $45 obo 757-695-0402

5.LF 5ft Bush Hog, pto shaft not needed 757-710-2156

6.1 bed 1 bath home for rent in Pocomoke MD, utilities included, $100 a week 443-735-1633

7.1 Michelin LTX tire size 275-65-18 $55 obo 410-430-0476

8.Golf set w/ new bag and accessories $50 757-787-3242

9.Liner format for Toyota Tundra, goose and duck decoys, 2000 90hp Johnson outboard 443-880-3673

10.Northern Tool strongway acreage rake, 48in wide, 4 tine reels, like new, $150 717-688-1893

11.757-710-5238 40ft heavy duty Werner extension ladder $200, 2 spa hot tubs in working condition $100 for both, plough for a heavy duty mower $150 LF somebody to work on a Bobcat

12.2 pc sectional sofa, Dell laptop w/ HP printer, Christmas yard decor 787-7969

13.iPhone 7 w/ small crack, works fine $250, various sports cards 757-387-9898

14.410-422-8973 LF old work truck, small or full-size, must run, must be automatic

15.Flatscreen tv w/ remote $125, XBOX 360 w/ 20 games $125 757-894-4914

16.Craftsman lawn mower 26hp, 54in cut, hydrostatic, 757-894-3196

17.Office file cabinet by HDN w/ key $100 obo, surround sound system w/ 7 speakers, old Nintendo and Super Nintendo $100 757-710-1490