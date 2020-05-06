1.1998 Pontiac Grand Am $900 757-768-0764

2.LF recliner in good condition under $100 757-710-3749

3.100 Keystone shaped landscape blocks $1.65 each, all for $130 757-787-7268

4.Kitchen table set, great shape, seats 6+ 757-710-3477

5.Girls outside playhouse, perfect for 2-6 year old girl 999-0083

6.Firewood free to anyone who wants it 442-2574

7.46in craftsman riding mower w/ 19hp engine 757-787-7969

8.3 wheel motorized scooter, will trade for riding mower, LF 20in bar for Husqvarna chainsaw 710-4118

9.7 masks w/ different designs of various sizes $7 each 757-387-0051

10.16ft Carolina Skiff, w/ new coat of bottom paint, center console $1,700 442-9436

11.2004 Dodge Dakota 4×4 w/ good tires $2,500 350-9582

12.42in Deck for craftsman riding mower, full-size diamond plate toolbox for a pickup truck 694-7726

13.Stainless steel commercial refrigerator 3x3x6ft, 2 running push mowers, 2 shallow well pumps by Gould’s and Craftsman respectively 787-1574

14.757-336-6463 LF store mannequins

15.Pull-behind Aluminum camper for scrap for free 665-5703

16.LF young poodle puppy 410-968-1256

17.LF dresser 709-2268

18.LF someone who can fix a ceiling, LF someone to do plumbing 757-894-7577

19.26ft travel trailer camper, in great condition $3,200 757-387-7237