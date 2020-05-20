1.Twin mattress $75, standing hair dryer $50, tall cat tree $40 757-787-7351
2.LF land for mobile home or home for rent to own 894-1233
3.Free Bantam Roosters, Cochins, Silkies, and more 757-710-6643
4.LF 2 Jazzy Powerchairs 757-710-1738
5.LF straight talk home device, LF PlayStation 2 console w/ games, LF 1 bedroom apt to rent, must be handicap accessible and rent subsidized 757-660-5878
6.42in craftsman riding mower in good shape 757-787-7969
7.LF chest type or upright freezer 757-694-8349
8.2007 Nissan Quest in excellent condition 443-289-0103
9.4 truck tires 235-75-16s, LF junk metal 678-2566
10.1980 Chevy Dumptruck, runs great $2,000, Window AC unit $75 710-7146
11.Heavy duty trailer hitch and ball for 2in receiver $25 757-894-3742
12.200 Series tractor 757-678-6715
13.LF used garden tiller 709-4242
14.894-5713 Craftsman tiller 4 stroke $100, 2 back tires for John Deere D170 lawn mower, Cobalt 20gal air compressor $120