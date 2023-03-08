1.LF job as typist, 90 words per minute. 1-757-787-7351

2. 2008 Ford Focus, 2 door coupe, manual transmission, runs great, asking $1,500 for it. Can give me a call at 757-709-9557 or text

3. For Sale- 1979 c10 Shortbed pickup no motor no transmission. 1990 Silverado with motor and transmission running, $2,000 for both. 757-350-9497

4. All in one desktop PC, $100. 1 ton jack $20. Fishing poles $40 for all. Call 757-709-0923

5. LF a free hospital bed in clean and good working condition. I have swelling in my legs & need to keep them propped up. 1-757-693-0720

6. 42 inch Craftsman lawnmower, riding lawn mower, new starter and new solenoid, new blades, new starter, new oil and air filters, oil changed, includes bagger, $550 for all. 757-665-6279

7. DVDs, Ham Radio Books, Sheet rock tools, dumbells, fishing reels crutches. 757-414-0429

8. LF push lawn mower in good condition, self propelled if possible. 757-710-6933

9. Bed frame, wooden, unique, from 1909, requires no tools to assemble, snaps together, beautiful. 757-666-8511

10.10 foot aluminum metal bending brake, good condition, works fine, $450 OBO. 757-990-5436

11. 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan for parts, asking $1,000. 757-694-7708

12. 12 volt 10 inch stainless steel crab pot puller, never used. 757-710-8645 text

13. LF someone to do some yard work on Chincoteague. 757-894-0413