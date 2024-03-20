Swap Shop items from Wednesday, March 20, 2022

1.Grow tent, LED light, with air flow system, spider farmer equipment, $200. 757-408-1912

2. 2 penn squall rods and reels, 2 okuma rods and reels. Drum & rockfish size, brand new with tags never used, $400. Gunnel style teloscopic outriggers newly rigged and ready $200. A lot of old penn senator rods an reels assorted sizes but all offshore capable ready to use $125 – 150$ a piece. A lot of trolling rods with trolling eyes an tips 50$ a piece. I will sell all together for $1,000. Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703 located in Onley.

3. LF headboard for a full size bed, wood or metal. 3.75 Briggs and Stratton vertical shaft motor, only two tanks of gas, good for a 20-22 inch push mower, $60. 25cc straight shaft craftsman weedeater, hardly used, $60. $100 for both. 757-894-0309

4. 2 vintage lamps, one is electric hobnail milk shop lamp from the 1930s, $55. Kobalt blue falkenstein lamp, lights up three different ways, $110. Bare bright copper for making jewelry, 6-7 pounds. 410-251-9040 in Parksley

5. Household items for sale. 2007 Ford F-150 pickup, full size, tagged in Delaware, $950. 302-519-1311

6. Upright freezer, $150. 2 twin size mattresses, very good condition, $75 each or $125 for both. 757-350-5715

7. 2012 Ford Escape, v6, automatic, fully loaded, 196 miles, looks good runs great, $4,000 OBO. 443-735-6078

8. LF car dolly or car trailer at decent price. 757-387-7237

9. 1997 Fprd F150, longbed, $2,800 or best offer. 757-894-6684

10. Seeking someone to flush out old radiators in Onancock house. Please call Ed @ 703-282-2135

11. 250 gallon oil tank with stand, $125 OBO. 757-894-6319

12. LF Yamaha or Casio keyboard with everything working. LF electric pole saw. Reasonably priced. 757-710-6779

13. Oil barrel, make offer, like new, comes with stand. Propane tanks, $10 apiece OBO. 757-442-5623 leave message

14. LF someone to cut down 50-55 pine trees for free, all wood is yours, in the Parksley area. 757-387-2092

15. Echo straight shaft trimmer runs fine $200. 1-757-709-9776

16. 10ft by 5ft Wood Shop Table on Casters…Solid…..$50. 530 pieces of Brand New Athletic Clothing, great for resale……$200 for everything. 60-70 pieces of like new to new, Camo Clothing, sizes, mostly 2 and 3x……$200 for all. 443-359-9444

17. Snapper 1438 hydrostatic rear engine mower, 38 inch deck, has a belt issue, runs great, $200 come get it. 4 10 ply tires off a Ford F-350, 2757516, $50 for all four. First come first serve. 850-890-1639 in Machipongo down Wilsonia Neck.

18. Vanity with 3 mirrors and two drawers. TV cabinet, big. Bar set with two stools and other accessories. 757-894-2045

19. 2002 Mercury Cougar, automatic, v6, electric windows and seats, runs good, asking $1,200 OBO. 410-968-2045 in Crisfield

20. Peavy Bass Guitar, $500. Dining room table, $200. Miniature male Doberman Pincher looking for female to breed. China closet with hutch, free. 757-678-3520

21. Fresh brown eggs, 12 for $3, or 18 for $4. 757-665-6279

22. Looking for moped mechanic. New desktop pc for sale $80 obo. Call 757-709-0923

23. LF someone with tractor and tiller to till some land. Selling 6×12 utility trailer, $1,350, clean title, ready to work. Brand new electric stove, 5 burner, black and silver, $500, smooth top. 1-757-350-5873