1.Lf 4 Door pickup for reasonable price 757-387-9092 Text only

2.LF upright freezer within price range of $150, LF 60in wide loader bucket that will mount to front of a 4 wheeler or ATV 757-710-3749

3.2 vintage cedar wardrobes $150 each obo 757-414-1393

4.2005 Pontiac GT w/ 130,000 original miles, comes w/ AC, Heat, sunroof, cruise control, automatic $2,500 obo 757-710-6149

5.Stainless steel double door fridge w/ ice maker, in good condition $350 757-710-0201

6.LF 2 tires 30-245-r22 757-350-0407

7.Fridge $30, deep freezer $30, gas stove $50 757-607-6001

8.LF push mower 757-894-0113

9.GE dishwasher brand new, Hamilton beach countertop convection oven 442-7073

10.LF vehicle in working condition for cheap, reasonable price 410-422-8973

11.2006 Toyota Scion 2 door in very good condition grayish blue in color $2,100 obo, authentic Coach medium size purse w/ tags $150, 4ft tall cabinet in good condition $40 443-880-1331

12.LF garage door, new or used, 6ft-9ft 710-8230

13.Metal for free 302-531-5932

14.Set of tires and rims 35-1250-r15 all terrain, 5 lug aluminum rims, brand new $1,100 obo 757-710-4703

15.48in Husqvarna riding lawn mower, has new motor, runs great $350 757-660-7962

16.40 used crab pots $10 apiece, 7.5hp outboard motor $300 obo 757-505-6521

17.1999 Dodge Intrepid, full size bathroom cabinet w/ face bowl and faucet, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels 350-1972

18.2 riding mower 787-7969

19.1994 GMC pickup $800 as is 757-693-1417