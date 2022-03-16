1.Sniper ladder stand 18ft Intimidator model #STLS20, never used, $100, Used Summit climbing stand $40, willing to sell both for $125 717-580-1165

2.Missing goat (white w/ brown patch on rear end, very shy) within the approximate area of Bobtown Dump and Pungoteague School, DO NOT CHASE, call 757-710-3192 with any information on whereabouts

3.LF junk vehicles, title or no title 757-201-1521

4.Crank type trailer jack w/ wheel, surface rust, very operational $20, 3 used trailer tires (without rims) size ST175-80D-13, good tread, one has a leak $75, 2 used Perko rail mount rod holders $40 985-498-6860

5.Cub cadet tractor, includes front-end loader bucket, $15,000 (price negotiable) 757-678-7884

6.LF sections of white vinyl panels, LF patio pavers to cover a 12x12ft area 757-709-0864

7.LF small scrapper blade, LF small bush hog 757-709-4287

8.Refrigerator w/ double doors, $175 757-709-9670

9.Cubi exercise machine w/ mat, includes 8 different tension settings 757-787-7969

10.NordicTrack elliptical machine $40, Inversion table by Inova $100 obo, several drum sets (first come, first serve) $350 per set 757-710-1490

11.Ashley cabinet w/ 5 shelves 757-709-4985

12.Craftsman table saw $50, Shopmaster band saw $100 757-693-1450

13.10in Black & Decker radial arm saw, 10in Craftsman table saw, 18in scroll saw $400 for all items 757-990-5436

14.Dorm sized refrigerator w/ freezer, like new $65, brand new 87gal. Pressurized water tank, call or text 757-387-7237

15.Glass insulators, old bottles, old tongue groove flooring, LF pistol or shotgun 757-387-7506