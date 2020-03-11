1.Detached 1 car garage w/ fridge and AC unit $8,500 757-777-0777

2.LF reliable car, must be automatic 757-710-8819

3.LF Spanish and advance math tutor for a high school student, must have certifications 757-787-8590

4.Bolin’s riding lawn mower 38in deck, Craftsman riding mower 42in 757-787-7969 serious inquiries only

5.LF 30in propane gas stove w/ electronic ignition 894-3742

6:1hp craftsman router $40, Milwaukee electric drill $10 757-504-7768

7.2007 Pontiac G5 w/ 105k miles $4,500 obo 757-709-1260

8.Sofa and loveseat $100 obo 757-469-4529

9.2 small kerosene lanterns 8-10in tall $6 apiece, $10 for both, 2 pairs of women’s tennis shoes $8 a pair, $15 for both, 4 wine connoisseur kits w/ corkscrew, stopper, $4 a set 854-8251

10.Commercial fishing gear 732-552-9423

11.Craftsman belt sander, brand new in the box $70, craftsman 6in bench grinder, 4 Costco lifetime folding chairs $85 301-467-9522

12.DVD player $40, 35 CDs classic rock and pop $50, Motorola smartphone $20 387-0901

13.15in tires and Craiger rims, LF 1990-1998 minivan, must be automatic, for reasonable price 410-422-8973

14.Case Diesel backhoe, new cylinders, 2 different size digger buckets $10,500, bare box scrape w/ 6 removable teeth $500 firm, 2 furnaces, 1 oil 1 gas $250 apiece Call after 5 757-710-5238

15.20gal air compressor, yard tools 894-1521

16.2 cribs, 1 w/ changing table, both like new $80 and $125 respectively 757-710-7070

17.46in Flatscreen TV, seed planter $25 757-787-7370

18.Nice dog, very friendly green collar 757-665-6306