1.2007 Honda Civic 4 door, runs good 609-780-4960

2.26ft dual axle camper w/ new propane furnace $400 obo, 19ft galvanized boat trailer, needs lights, 2 non-running craftsman riding mowers, one has deck $75 for both 757-710-8606

3.LF land for double wide trailer on rt13 894-1233

4.1994 Z71 Chevy Pickup for parts 694-1398

5.LF 1 bedroom apartment 709-0271

6.LF small load of manure/compost, preferably old, no chicken 757-331-0535

7.Portable Singer sewing machine, needs belt, Charles wagon, both for give away 757-787-7370

8.Water softener system, exercise equipment 710-8266

9.Brand new Snap-On leak detector $250 787-7474

10.LF tractor tire for John Deere tire size 13.36in 665-7355

11.1992 Dodge Dakota pickup w/ V6 Magnum engine, needs a bit of work $300 obo 757-665-1284

12.LF garage tool box 678-2394

13.Binoculars 50powered $40, 200 mechanic tools $100 for all, 2 Sony bookshelf speakers $25 757-319-6085

14.2 cabinets 1 cherry wood $40 and $200 respectively, collection of Monster High dolls w/ dollhouse and other accessories $200, monster high bicycle for 8-10 year old $40 443-880-1331

15.1973 Mobile home to give away 709-9255

16.LF craftsman/husqvarna 46in deck, LF deck for 42in John Deere 694-7726

17.LF tires 195-60-r15 and 225-75-r16, LF chest type freezer, LF mechanic 410-422-8973

18.7 men’s dress suits, various colors $50 each, Panasonic book shelf stereo system $50, brand new Hewlett-Packard Printer/scanner/copier 757-710-1490