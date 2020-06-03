1.2007 Honda Civic 4 door, runs good 609-780-4960
2.26ft dual axle camper w/ new propane furnace $400 obo, 19ft galvanized boat trailer, needs lights, 2 non-running craftsman riding mowers, one has deck $75 for both 757-710-8606
3.LF land for double wide trailer on rt13 894-1233
4.1994 Z71 Chevy Pickup for parts 694-1398
5.LF 1 bedroom apartment 709-0271
6.LF small load of manure/compost, preferably old, no chicken 757-331-0535
7.Portable Singer sewing machine, needs belt, Charles wagon, both for give away 757-787-7370
8.Water softener system, exercise equipment 710-8266
9.Brand new Snap-On leak detector $250 787-7474
10.LF tractor tire for John Deere tire size 13.36in 665-7355
11.1992 Dodge Dakota pickup w/ V6 Magnum engine, needs a bit of work $300 obo 757-665-1284
12.LF garage tool box 678-2394
13.Binoculars 50powered $40, 200 mechanic tools $100 for all, 2 Sony bookshelf speakers $25 757-319-6085
14.2 cabinets 1 cherry wood $40 and $200 respectively, collection of Monster High dolls w/ dollhouse and other accessories $200, monster high bicycle for 8-10 year old $40 443-880-1331
15.1973 Mobile home to give away 709-9255
16.LF craftsman/husqvarna 46in deck, LF deck for 42in John Deere 694-7726
17.LF tires 195-60-r15 and 225-75-r16, LF chest type freezer, LF mechanic 410-422-8973
18.7 men’s dress suits, various colors $50 each, Panasonic book shelf stereo system $50, brand new Hewlett-Packard Printer/scanner/copier 757-710-1490